Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister's 'Heavily Drunk' Son Taken Off Flight
File image of Qatar Airways. (Image: Reuters)
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's son was barred from boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Greece after he arrived in a "heavily drunken" state and argued with airline staff, officials said.
Jaimin Patel, his wife Jhalak and their daughter Vaishvi were stopped from boarding the plane, which was scheduled to take off at 4 am, airport officials told IANS.
"Jaimin Patel was prevented from boarding the flight. He also had an argument with the staff," the official said.
Nitin Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that this was a ploy to defame him. "My son, his wife and daughter were going for a vacation. He was not feeling well."
"His wife called up home and then it was decided that they will return," the 60-year-old minister said. "My opponents are trying to tarnish my image by spreading false and mischievous information.”
