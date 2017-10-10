Gujarat Govt Reduces VAT on Petrol and Diesel by 4% Ahead of Elections

In yet another step to lure voters in the poll-bound Gujarat, the BJP government here has announced a 4% reduction of VAT (Value Added Tax) on diesel and petrol.Gujarat is the first state to have done so after the Centre urged states to reduce taxes on fuel amid a growing hue and cry over rising fuel prices.With Tuesday’s announcement, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 2.93 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.72 per litre in Gujarat. The state levies a 28.96% VAT on petrol and diesel."After the central government's instructions, Gujarat has decided to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by 4 per cent from today mid-night," Rupani said at a press meet on Tuesday morning.The effective price of petrol in Gujarat from mid-night on Tuesday will be Rs 66.53 per litre and that of diesel Rs 60.77 per litre, the chief minister added.The state government is bound to suffer a loss of Rs 2,316 crore to the exchequer with this announcement.Earlier this month, the central government had for the first time in its tenure reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices and asked the state governments to do the same with VAT.Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Rs 2 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel was done to give relief from relentless increase in prices and leave more money in hands of consumers. “Now it is up to state governments if they are concerned with the issue (to cut sales tax or VAT)," he said.Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also said states should cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel by 5 per cent.Unlike the Centre, states levy VAT as an ad valorem duty which rises every time there is an increase in price. The Centre, Pradhan said, sacrificed Rs 26,000 crore in revenue in the cut in excise duty.With PTI inputs