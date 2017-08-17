Gujarat Govt Shores up Hospitals After 220 Swine Flu Deaths

Swine flu or the H1N1 virus has claimed the lives of 220 people in Gujarat this year. Taking note of the situation, the state government has set up isolation wards at all government and civic body-run hospitals. The government also said that mortality rates in case of swine flu would not be so high if people stop taking symptoms of swine flu casually.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is set to visit with CMOs of all four major Civil Hospitals in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Ahmedabad on Thursday to take note of the facilities in the hospitals.Dr Kamlesh Upadhyay, a member of the state coordination committee set up to tackle swine flu, told News18, "A majority of the swine flu patients who died, came to the hospital at a very advanced stage. Not only had they been suffering from an advanced stage of bronchitis, but their other organs had been affected too. This is why it is extremely important for people to visit a doctor as soon as there are symptoms of influenza."Explaining the extremely high number of cases, Dr Upadhyay said that after swine flu was first declared a pandemic, in the year 2009, cases were being reported every year.“India is a tropical country and that is why these cases are prevalent in a very large number here. Three years ago, the total number of cases registered in Gujarat were over 7000 and there were about 500 deaths," the doctor said.Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary meanwhile said that hospitals in the state are equipped with over 550 ventilators and that government hospitals had set up isolation wards.Responding to the high number of mortality rates, Chaudhary said, “We are carrying out a campaign where we educate people not to take flu symptoms lightly. Those suffering from flu should go and get the test done, as the earliest."Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court lashed out at the state government on Wednesday, asking what steps it had taken to check the spread of swine flu. The High Court also asked the government whether private hospitals were charging exorbitant sums of money to carry out swine flu tests on patients. This was after advocate KR Koshti submitted, before the High Court, a report that swine flu had claimed over 200 lives in the state so far.