DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Gujarat HSC Class 12 Science Stream Board Results 2017 to be Declared Today at www.greb.org
Representational image (Reuters)
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Results 2017 or class 12 Science stream results 2017 will be released on Thursday at gseb.org.
The result will be declared at 10:00 am.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted the HSC examination in March. In Class 12 Science exam, out of a total of 1,41,370 registered candidates, 1,38,252 appeared.
The sites where students can check the results:
a href="http://www.examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/" target="_blank">examresults.net
Steps to download GSEB Class 12 Science results 2017
Visit the official websites – gseb.org or examresults.net.
On the homepage, click on the GSEB Class 12 science results
A new page will open
Enter your roll number and registration number.
Click on submit
The results will be displayed
Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 24. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream was 86.10 percent.
- GSEB 12th Result 2017
- GSEB Class 12th Result 2017
- GSEB HSC Results 2017
- Gujarat 12th (Science) Result 2017
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber India Concert: Few Best Moments From His Enthralling Performance
- Delhi-Pushkar Road Trip: Desert, Lake & A Land Rover Discovery Sport
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Justin Bieber India Concert: Media Faces Hard Time Covering The Event
- Wayne Rooney Wants to Stay at Manchester United