Gujarat HSC Class 12 Science Stream Board Results 2017 to be Declared Today at www.greb.org

Updated: May 11, 2017, 9:07 AM IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Results 2017 or class 12 Science stream results 2017 will be released on Thursday at gseb.org.

The result will be declared at 10:00 am.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted the HSC examination in March. In Class 12 Science exam, out of a total of 1,41,370 registered candidates, 1,38,252 appeared.

The sites where students can check the results:

gseb.org

a href="http://www.examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/" target="_blank">examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

Steps to download GSEB Class 12 Science results 2017

Visit the official websites – gseb.org or examresults.net.

On the homepage, click on the GSEB Class 12 science results

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 24. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream was 86.10 percent.