1-min read

Gujarat MBBS Second Round Counseling 2017 Results Expected Today at medadmgujarat.org

ACPUGMEC will also conduct mop-up counseling from 28th August to 30th August 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 19, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
The candidates waiting for Second Round of Seat Allotment can check their allotment status from the official website
The Admission Committee for Professional Under-Graduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) is likely to announce the results of Gujarat NEET MBBS and BDS Round 2 Counseling today, i.e. 19th August 2017 on the official website-medadmgujarat.org.

The option filling process began from 14th August, 2017 at 12:00 noon and the eligible candidates had filled their choices on the official website. The candidates waiting for Second Round of Seat Allotment can check their allotment status from the official website by following the instructions given below:

Steps to check Gujarat NEET MBBS Second Allotment Results 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website for - medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Click on the URL “Round 2 Counseling Results 2017”

Step 3: The allotment list will be displayed

Step 4: Download the Allotment List and Save it

Step 5: Take a print out from your candidate login if you’ve been allotted a seat

Those candidates who are allotted a seat in the Second Round Counseling have to submit their original documents at one of the help centers mentioned in the official notification. The detailed list of the help centers for the Second Round of counseling is available on the website.

The reporting and submission of documents at the selected help centers of the candidates selected in the second allotment will begin from 21stAugust to 23rd August 2017.

As per the notification, about 3,630 vacant MBBS seats are available in medical colleges in the Gujarat State; out of that 1,080 seats belong to 6 Government Institutes and 2,550 seats are that of Self-financed Institutes. 1,155 vacant seats are available in BDS courses that include 200 seats in 2 Government Colleges and 955 seats in 11 Self-Financed colleges.
