Gujarat Riots Case LIVE: Maya Kodnani Wasn't in Naroda Gam, Amit Shah Tells Ahmedebad Court

Sep 18, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

When the 2002 communal riots happened, Amit Shah was BJP MLA from Sarkhej constituency, while Maya Kodnani was MLA from Naroda constituency. Kodnani claimed in her application that MLAs and other leaders of the BJP had assembled at the Sola Civil Hospital during the time when the Naroda Gaam killings took place. She had stated in her application that Amit Shah was present at the Sola Civil Hospital where she too was present with other party leaders and hence he should be examined too. A total of 56 defence witnesses are to be examined during the Naroda Gaam trial. Of these, Maya Kodnani had listed down 11 witnesses that she wanted to be examined. All witnesses sought by Kodnani have been examined except Amit Shah.