Gujarat Riots Case LIVE: Maya Kodnani Wasn't in Naroda Gam, Amit Shah Tells Ahmedebad Court

BJP president Amit Shah is deposing as a witness at the Ahmedabad Sessions Court in the Naroda Gam case against Maya Kodnani. BJP leader Kodnani, who has already been convicted in the Naroda Patiya case and sentenced to 28 years imprisonment, is also an accused in the Naroda Gam case, where 11 people had lost their lives during the Gujarat riots.
Sep 18, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
Amit Shah Leaves Court#
Visuals of Amit Shah leaving the court after appearing before a sessions court in Ahmedabad as Maya Kodnani's witness in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case:
"Maya Kodnani did not go to Naroda Gam between being at the assembly session and Sola hospital. We did speak about appearing as a witness in the Naroda Patiya case but the SIT has not bothered to ask me whether I was with her on February 28, 2002, or not" says Amit Shah.
Sep 18, 2017 11:55 am (IST)
"I learnt about the Godhra incident when the home minister announced it in the assembly. I don't exactly remember where I was sitting when Maya Kodnani arrived at the hospital but the police did cordon us and take us away for protection," says Amit Shah.
Sep 18, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
"I was at the hospital for quite some time. I remember seeing Jaideep Patel and other leaders. I tried to pacify the crowd but they surrounded me, Police had to take me and Mayaben (Maya Kodnani) away from the spot in one of their jeeps. This was around 11 – 11:15 am," says Amit Shah.
Sep 18, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
"I was not allowed entry into the post-mortem room. I met with family members of the Godhra victims whose post mortem and identification was completed. There were several Karyakartas with me, people were angry and were raising slogans when I was coming out of the hospital," says Amit Shah.
Sep 18, 2017 11:23 am (IST)
Maya Kodnani is accused of leading a mob of thousands of people and inciting them for violence in Naroda Gaam in which 11 Muslims were killed. She is among the 82 accused who are facing trial. In 2012, she was convicted on similar charges and sentenced to life imprisonment for her role in Naroda Patiya massacre, a place close to Naroda Gam. She was held as the “kingpin” of the riots. She and 31 other convicts have challenged the verdict in the Gujarat High Court which concluded its hearing on August 30 and reserved the verdict.
Sep 18, 2017 11:21 am (IST)
Top leaders from Gujarat BJP say that Maya Kodnani filed her application for summoning defence witnesses including Amit Shah without even speaking to them. According to reports, when Amit Shah learned that his name has also been included in the list of witnesses to be summoned, he is understood to have expressed anger and displeasure at this and even asked the state party leadership to reprimand Kodnani.
Sep 18, 2017 11:19 am (IST)
"What time did you reach the hospital? What did you see there?" asks defence counsel Amit Patel. "I reached between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm. There was a lot of commotion and confusion. Relatives of those who died were there and the post-mortem was on."
Sep 18, 2017 11:16 am (IST)
Sep 18, 2017 11:14 am (IST)
When asked if Maya Kodnani was present in the assembly, Amit Shah replies in the affirmative. "After the assembly got over, I received many calls from Sola Civil hospital as it was in my constituency, so I went there."
Sep 18, 2017 11:12 am (IST)
"I stayed at Naranpura and was Sarkhej MLA in 2002. On February 27, 2002, we got news of the Godhra incident," says Amit Shah in court. When asked where he was on February 28, 2002, the BJP leader said, "I went to the assembly at 8:30 am on that day. The Vidhan Sabha proceedings got over in about half an hour after condolences were given to Godhra victims."
Sep 18, 2017 11:09 am (IST)
Sep 18, 2017 11:07 am (IST)
Amit Shah's has taken the witness box and has taken the oath of speaking the truth. The defence counsel for Maya Kodnani is Amit Patel.
Sep 18, 2017 11:04 am (IST)
When the 2002 communal riots happened, Amit Shah was BJP MLA from Sarkhej constituency, while Maya Kodnani was MLA from Naroda constituency. Kodnani claimed in her application that MLAs and other leaders of the BJP had assembled at the Sola Civil Hospital during the time when the Naroda Gaam killings took place. She had stated in her application that Amit Shah was present at the Sola Civil Hospital where she too was present with other party leaders and hence he should be examined too. A total of 56 defence witnesses are to be examined during the Naroda Gaam trial. Of these, Maya Kodnani had listed down 11 witnesses that she wanted to be examined. All witnesses sought by Kodnani have been examined except Amit Shah.
Sep 18, 2017 11:03 am (IST)
Maya Kodnani, who has already been convicted in the Naroda Patiya case and sentenced to 28 years imprisonment, is also an accused in the Naroda Gaam case, where 11 people had lost their lives. Earlier this year, Kodnani's lawyer had filed an application in the special court, giving a list of defence witnesses that she wanted to be examined as part of the trial. The list also included the name of BJP president Amit Shah.
Sep 18, 2017 11:02 am (IST)
Amit Shah has arrived at the Gujarat court as a defence witness in the Naroda Patiya massacre case for BJP minister Maya Kodnani.