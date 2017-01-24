Gunbattle Underway Between Terrorists, Security Forces in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between the security forces and a group of terrorists in Khimber's Hadoora area in Ganderbal district on Tuesday morning.

Based on specific information about the movement of terrorists in the area, paramilitary forces along with the local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Gunshots were heard in Hadoora and the local people were asked to stay indoors. Sources said, two terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. No casualties have been reported so far.

On November 25, two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed in the same area.

Recently, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to the Parliament, said, "There have been 430 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last one year. In 2016, 27,449 persons were evacuated from their villages in Jammu division after the surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir."