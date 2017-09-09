GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
One Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Sopore

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2017, 12:12 PM IST
The search operation was launched on information about the presence of some militants there. (Representative image)
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town.

When the forces were conducting the search operation, militants opened fire upon them following which the security personnel retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one
militant was killed, the officer said.

The identity of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added. The operation was still going on, he said.







Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.
