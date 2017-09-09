One Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Sopore

J&K: Security forces launch search ops in Sopore after inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.More details awaited. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/WdrtwMXcR7 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

#Visuals from J&K: Encounter underway between Security forces and terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/7oT2YEGgim — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.Receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town.When the forces were conducting the search operation, militants opened fire upon them following which the security personnel retaliated, triggering an encounter in which onemilitant was killed, the officer said.The identity of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added. The operation was still going on, he said.Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.