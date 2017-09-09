One Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Sopore
Receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town.
The search operation was launched on information about the presence of some militants there. (Representative image)
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
Receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town.
When the forces were conducting the search operation, militants opened fire upon them following which the security personnel retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one
militant was killed, the officer said.
The identity of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added. The operation was still going on, he said.
Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.
Receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town.
When the forces were conducting the search operation, militants opened fire upon them following which the security personnel retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one
militant was killed, the officer said.
The identity of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added. The operation was still going on, he said.
J&K: Security forces launch search ops in Sopore after inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.More details awaited. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/WdrtwMXcR7— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017
#Visuals from J&K: Encounter underway between Security forces and terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/7oT2YEGgim— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017
Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Why Akshay Kumar Is Different From His Contemporaries
- Virat Kohli Backs Himself to Play 10 More Years
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride