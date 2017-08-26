Gurmeet Ram Rahim Advocated Use of Cow Dung, Urine in Daily Life

: In last sermon to his followers before conviction, Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim had advocated the use of cow dung and urine in daily life.“In earlier days, cow dung and urine were used in households extensively. Now, even science has advocated its use,” the self-styled godman is seen telling his followers in one of his sessions.Talking about the importance of health, he said it was important for people to get up in the morning and experience the sunset.“In earlier days, people used to go to their fields at 4 am, watch the sunrise and take in all the vitamin D that was possible. These days there are so many days because people don’t get up in the morning and don’t take in the sunshine,” he explained.The Dera chief laid emphasis on how people must try and get cured by nature, and not by medicine. Interestingly, he also said that he himself did not have time to get up in the morning and take in all the advantages of the morning.“I read your letters and pray for you all which takes up all my time,” he told his followers. The self-styled godman also mentioned how it was time to embrace the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna."Our ancient times were very 'hi-tech'. Brahmastra was then atomic bomb, Lord Lakshman was cured in a natural ICU. We must embrace our culture. The British came and introduced slavery; before that, there was nothing of that sort," he added.