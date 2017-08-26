Defiant followers of Dera Sacha Sauda godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Saturday stayed put at the sect headquarters in Sirsa despite appeals by the Army and authorities to vacate the premises.The Army, which along with police, had put up barricades at entry points of the Dera Sacha Sauda premises following Friday’s violence triggered by the rape conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is mulling its options, said a senior official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.Fifteen Dera followers have been arrested since Friday night in Sirsa, PTI reported. "We will not spare those who have taken the law in their hands. We will take strict action against then," IG (Hisar) AS Dhillon said outside the Dera premises.An estimated one lakh people, including women and children, are present in the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. The Army and district authorities have been making announcements through loudspeakers, asking those inside to leave the premises.PTI sources said the Army was on Friday night provided with the map of the sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda campus, which is spread over nearly 1,000 acres and is a township on its own, with schools, sports village, hospital and cinema hall.Dera Sacha Sauda followers had arrived in droves here and in Panchkula ahead of the CBI special court verdict against Ram Rahim in a rape case.After the CBI court in Panchkula convicted him in the 2002 case yesterday, frenzied Dera followers went on a rampage and clashed with security personnel.At least 29 people were killed and 250 injured in Panchkula while two died in Sira in the violence. After his conviction, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was lodged in a jail at Sunaria in Rohtak. Central forces have been deployed in that area.Situation is tense but under control, officials maintained on Saturday.In November 2014, a two-week tense standoff between some of the self-styled 'godman' Rampal's followers and the police in Hisar had led to the death of five women and a child.