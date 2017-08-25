Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: 13 People Killed in Panchkula Riot, Train Set on Fire in Delhi's Anand Vihar

At least 13 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Panchkula as Dera Sacha Sauda followers have gone on a rampage in three states after a CBI court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape charges on Friday. The rioters have torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana. In Delhi, a train has been set on fire in Anand Vihar and two buses have also been torched. Media persons, including News18 staff, have also been attacked. The government's claims of keeping the situation under control have fallen flat. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 25, 2017 5:37 pm (IST)
Haryana Jail Minister says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be lodged in a guest house at the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak.
Aug 25, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)
The death toll in the riots that ensued Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case has risen to 13 now.
The violence that erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape charges by a CBI court has reached Delhi now. A train at Anand Vihar Railway Station and a bus in northeast Delhi were set ablaze by Dera supporters, according to police.
Aug 25, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)
Police say bus torched in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk, allegedly by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters, reports PTI.
Aug 25, 2017 5:24 pm (IST)
A train has been set afire at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi. Reports trickling in suggest that two coaches of the Rewa Express have been set ablaze.
Aug 25, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh has said that the state administration cannot be blamed for the ongoing violence in the state of Haryana, adding that the state administration had taken all the precautionary measures.
Aug 25, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh says he is going brief Prime minister Narendra Modi on the current riots in Panchkula, Sirsa and several other areas in Haryana.
Aug 25, 2017 5:17 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal says on twitter that he has briefed the home minister and the situation is being monitored extensively. He added that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace.
Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh has appealed to all the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters for peace. I have been told that Gurmeet Ram Rahim also wants peace.
Aug 25, 2017 5:10 pm (IST)
Delhi traffic police say that road has been blocked near the Bhopura border keeping in mind the current violence that occurred after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a CBI court.
Aug 25, 2017 5:04 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim supporters, after the spiritual leader was convicted, have set vehicles, media vans, petrol pumps on fire. There is a complete breakdown of law and order currently in Haryana. At least 11 people have lost their lives and hundreds have suffered injuries.
Meanwhile, there is an incessant movement of ambulances, ferrying those injured, to the hospitals.
Aug 25, 2017 5:00 pm (IST)
Six army columns have been rushed to Panchkula to take control of the situation. Gurmeet Ram Rahim supporters have run amok after the CBI court convicted the self-styled godman in a rape case filed in 2002.
Aug 25, 2017 4:55 pm (IST)
UPDATE: The death toll in the ongoing riots in Panchkula and nearby areas has risen to 11 now. The unruly Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh supporters have set emergency services vehicles on fire. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that extra force to curtail violence in Haryana and other areas will be rushed as soon as possible.
Aug 25, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called on Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take control of the situation immediately and impose a curfew if the situation so demands. Meanwhile, more than 100 vehicles have been set ablaze in Panchkula. The hospitals are struggling with a massive influx of patients and reports of blood shortage.
Aug 25, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)
The hospitals in Panchkula are flooded with people who were injured in the violence.
Aug 25, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called an emergency meeting to take stock of the ongoing violence in Panchkula and nearby areas.
Aug 25, 2017 4:39 pm (IST)
UPDATE | At least 8 people have died and over 200 have sustained injuries in the ongoing riots in Panchkula.
Aug 25, 2017 4:39 pm (IST)
At least 50 people have sustained injuries in the ongoing violence in Panchkula and nearby areas. Those injured have been taken to several hospitals in Panchkula.
Aug 25, 2017 4:34 pm (IST)
At least 3 Dera Sacha Sauda supporters have died in the violence that is currently unfolding in Panchkula and nearby areas. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR has been put on high-alert. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh supporters attempt to set Panchkula Income Tax Office on fire.
Aug 25, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)
Media OB vans are being overturned by angry rioters of Dera Sacha Sauda.
Aug 25, 2017 4:23 pm (IST)
More deployment has been called in at Sirsa, with reports emerging that rioters are overpowering security forces. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has claimed that intelligence assessment on Dera Sacha Sauda rioters was not proper.
Aug 25, 2017 4:20 pm (IST)
Reports are claiming that several people have been injured. ANI News is claiming that 10 people were injured in Sector 6 Panchkula and have been rushed to the hospital.
Aug 25, 2017 4:17 pm (IST)
10,000 security forces rush to disperse about 60,000 rioters. Hundreds of tear gas shells fired.
Aug 25, 2017 4:13 pm (IST)
Curfew has been enforced in Mansa, Panchkula, Bathinda, and Ferozepur.
Aug 25, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been airlifted by Helicopter to Rohtak Jail.
Aug 25, 2017 4:06 pm (IST)
"We have taken necessary steps. I called the Home Minister a week back. Ask why the Haryana CM let people collect so close to the verdict. The situation is under control. No deaths or nothing set on fire in Punjab. There are no curfews in the state," says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, as Dera Sacha Sauda rioters set fire to a petrol pump in Malot, Punjab.
Aug 25, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)
Two Railway stations in Punjab have been set on fire. Meanwhile, Ferozepur has been put under curfew.
Aug 25, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)
Army Headquarters sources have told CNN-News18 that the Army has not yet been deployed and the Army column seen outside the Panchkula court has been relocated itself for a quick response.
Aug 25, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)
Two police stations have been set on fire by rioters of the Dera Sacha Sauda. Meanwhile, the CNN-News18 crew in Sirsa has been attacked.
Aug 25, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)
Since the victim, in the rape case of which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted, was a minor at the time of crime there will be a minimum sentence will be 10 years imprisonment, which might be extended to a life term.
Load More
Aug 25, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)
CNN-News18 crew has been attacked by supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Vehicles are being torched by the protestors.