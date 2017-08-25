Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: 13 People Killed in Panchkula Riot, Train Set on Fire in Delhi's Anand Vihar

Aug 25, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

The death toll in the riots that ensued Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case has risen to 13 now.

The violence that erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape charges by a CBI court has reached Delhi now. A train at Anand Vihar Railway Station and a bus in northeast Delhi were set ablaze by Dera supporters, according to police.