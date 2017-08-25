Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: 17 People Killed in Riots, HC Says Attach Dera Assets to Compensate

Aug 25, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

The Army was called to rein in the rampaging Dera Sacha Sauda followers, who gathered at the sect's headquarters here, following its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

The police and administrative officials confirmed that the Army was summoned to control a large number of angry Dera followers at the sect's headquarters.

"We have called the Army to control the Dera followers so that there is no loss of life or property. We are trying to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area," Ashwin Shenvi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirsa, told PTI.

A top police officer told PTI two companies of Army personnel were summoned from Hisar district to maintain law-and-order in Sirsa.