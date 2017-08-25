GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: 17 People Killed in Riots, HC Says Attach Dera Assets to Compensate

News18.com | August 25, 2017, 7:21 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

At least 28 people have been killed and more than 250 injured as Panchkula turned into a virtual warzone after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday. The followers of the godman have gone on a rampage in three states. The rioters have torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana. In Delhi, a train has been set on fire in Anand Vihar and two buses have also been torched. Media persons, including News18 staff, have also been attacked. The government's claims of keeping the situation under control have fallen flat. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 25, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)

News agency PTI has reported that the death toll has risen to 28 now.  

Aug 25, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

President Ram nath Kovind tweets: Violence and damage to public property after court verdict is highly condemnable; appeal to all citizens to maintain peace.

Aug 25, 2017 7:14 pm (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda issues statement, says they have been “wronged”, will appeal in higher court. Dera spokesperson appeals for peace. 

Aug 25, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed on Baghpat, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar in the wake of clashes that broke out in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Punjab government has claimed that not a single death has occurred under its jurisdiction. 

Aug 25, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

The Army was called to rein in the rampaging Dera Sacha Sauda followers, who gathered at the sect's headquarters here, following its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

The police and administrative officials confirmed that the Army was summoned to control a large number of angry Dera followers at the sect's headquarters.

"We have called the Army to control the Dera followers so that there is no loss of life or property. We are trying to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area," Ashwin Shenvi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirsa, told PTI.

A top police officer told PTI two companies of Army personnel were summoned from Hisar district to maintain law-and-order in Sirsa.

Aug 25, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:53 pm (IST)

Noida Police say reports of curfew are nothing but rumours, people shouldn't fall for unconfirmed reports. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:52 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:45 pm (IST)

Three miscreants have been arrested, patrolling is being done in different areas, Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO told media on Friday evening.

Aug 25, 2017 6:44 pm (IST)

Punjab government has asked the Centre for extra security forces in the view of current violence in Panchkula and nearby areas.

Aug 25, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:40 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)

The death toll as a result of violence that has marred several areas in Haryana has risen to 17 now. Those injured in the clashes are being administered treatment at various hospitals in Panchkula and nearby areas. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)

In his first reaction to the ongoing violence, Haryana chief minister Manohar Khattar says that action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands. "I appeal everybody to remain cautious."

"No one is above law. Appeal people to not believe in rumors and steer clear of people with criminal intentions," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Haryana ADGP Muhammad Akil says that the Haryana Police has detained nearly 1000 followers of the Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:27 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The violence has now reached Delhi and Rajasthan. 

The security at several metro stations in Delhi has been beefed up after two coaches of a train were set afire by violent supporters of Dera Chief in Anand Vihar, Delhi.

Aug 25, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)

The death toll rises to 15. The number of people, who suffered injuries, has increased to 200 now. The violence in Panchkula and nearby areas, triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, has now spread to Rajasthan, too. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:17 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:13 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)

Delhi Police: All SHOs, ACPs, DCPs, Joint CPs, are out patrolling in the city to avoid any untoward incident after the violence battered Haryana and nearby areas post Dera Sacha Sauda chief's conviction in a rape case filed in 2002.  Police carrying out a flag march in Haryana's Sirsa, curfew imposed on the entire district. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:07 pm (IST)

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrashi has confirmed that 13 people have died as a result of violence in Panchkula and nearby areas, adding that the centre was continuously monitoring the situation. Yes, the situation is serious but yet not out of control, he said.

Aug 25, 2017 6:00 pm (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is being flown to Rohtak jail from Panchkula in a chopper. 

Aug 25, 2017 5:54 pm (IST)

Latest reports coming in form Delhi. Two buses were allegedly set ablaze by Dera Sacha Sauda chief supporters in Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The LIC building in Panchkula has also been set ablaze by the Dera supporters.

Aug 25, 2017 5:51 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 5:49 pm (IST)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court orders attachment of all properties owned by the Dera Sacha Sauda chief to compensate for all the destruction caused by the spiritual leader's supporters. 

Aug 25, 2017 5:47 pm (IST)

CNN-News18's Subhajit SenGupta, who has been reporting from outside the CBI court in Panchkula, says that the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters had last night assured the security personnel, as also the media, that they will not resort to any kind of violence if the verdict goes against them. On Friday, however, the situation spiraled out of control when the Dera chief was convicted, and the supporters went on a rampage. 

Army choppers can be seen hovering over the violence-hit Panchkula.

Aug 25, 2017 5:46 pm (IST)

CNN-News18's Subhajit SenGupta, who has been reporting from outside the CBI court in Panchkula, says that the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters had last night assured the security personnel, as also the media, that they will not resort to any kind of violence if the verdict goes against them. On Friday, however, the situation spiraled out of control when the Dera chief was convicted, and the supporters went on a rampage. 

Army choppers can be seen hovering over the violence-hit Panchkula.

Aug 25, 2017 5:37 pm (IST)

Haryana Jail Minister says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be lodged in a guest house at the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak. 

Aug 25, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

The death toll in the riots that ensued Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case has risen to 13 now. 

The violence that erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape charges by a CBI court has reached Delhi now. A train at Anand Vihar Railway Station and a bus in northeast Delhi were set ablaze by Dera supporters, according to police.  

Aug 25, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

Police say bus torched in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk, allegedly by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters, reports PTI.

Load More
  • 24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    vs
    /
    overs
    		 /
    overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    216/10
    43.2 overs
    		 220/1
    28.5 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    514/8
    135.5 overs
    		 168/10
    47.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    487/10
    122.3 overs
    		 135/10
    37.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.