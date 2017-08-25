Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: 17 People Killed in Riots, HC Says Attach Dera Assets to Compensate

Stay tuned for live updates:
The Army was called to rein in the rampaging Dera Sacha Sauda followers, who gathered at the sect's headquarters here, following its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.
The police and administrative officials confirmed that the Army was summoned to control a large number of angry Dera followers at the sect's headquarters.
"We have called the Army to control the Dera followers so that there is no loss of life or property. We are trying to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area," Ashwin Shenvi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirsa, told PTI.
A top police officer told PTI two companies of Army personnel were summoned from Hisar district to maintain law-and-order in Sirsa.
No human shields in Panchkula? Tried & tested crowd control technique much appreciated in many TV news studios not long ago.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 25, 2017
State govt will compensate for the losses of Media personnel & the properties of others: Ram Niwas, Addl. Chief Secy to Haryana Government pic.twitter.com/RNRL5Ddflp— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
There are no gatherings anywhere at present. Situation is under control after few incidents: Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/yoGe9ErphN— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, in view of violent protests in Punjab and Haryana #RamRahimVerdict— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2017
In his first reaction to the ongoing violence, Haryana chief minister Manohar Khattar says that action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands. "I appeal everybody to remain cautious."
"No one is above law. Appeal people to not believe in rumors and steer clear of people with criminal intentions," the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, Haryana ADGP Muhammad Akil says that the Haryana Police has detained nearly 1000 followers of the Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Haryana: #DeraSachaSauda Chief #RamRahimSingh presently at Rohtak's Police Training College in Sunaria; was brought here in a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/Sxg4BKUiZL— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Rajnath Singh has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The violence has now reached Delhi and Rajasthan.
The security at several metro stations in Delhi has been beefed up after two coaches of a train were set afire by violent supporters of Dera Chief in Anand Vihar, Delhi.
#Visuals Security at Delhi BJP HQ increased post violence at various places after #RamRahimSingh's conviction. pic.twitter.com/tMiJeHO8it— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Delhi Police: All SHOs, ACPs, DCPs, Joint CPs, are out patrolling in the city to avoid any untoward incident after the violence battered Haryana and nearby areas post Dera Sacha Sauda chief's conviction in a rape case filed in 2002. Police carrying out a flag march in Haryana's Sirsa, curfew imposed on the entire district.
#RamRahimVerdict: Violence reported in Delhi, two buses set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi's Nand Nagri. pic.twitter.com/EiDUCIq1e5— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
CNN-News18's Subhajit SenGupta, who has been reporting from outside the CBI court in Panchkula, says that the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters had last night assured the security personnel, as also the media, that they will not resort to any kind of violence if the verdict goes against them. On Friday, however, the situation spiraled out of control when the Dera chief was convicted, and the supporters went on a rampage.
Army choppers can be seen hovering over the violence-hit Panchkula.
The death toll in the riots that ensued Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case has risen to 13 now.
The violence that erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape charges by a CBI court has reached Delhi now. A train at Anand Vihar Railway Station and a bus in northeast Delhi were set ablaze by Dera supporters, according to police.
