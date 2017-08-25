GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: 32 Killed, 350 Injured in Haryana Violence; Section 144 Imposed in Delhi

News18.com | August 25, 2017, 8:50 PM IST
At least 32 people have been killed and more than 350 injured as Panchkula turned into a virtual warzone after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday. The followers of the godman have gone on a rampage in three states. The rioters have torched at least two railway stations, a power grid and petrol pumps in Haryana. In Delhi, a train has been set on fire in Anand Vihar and two buses have also been torched. Media persons, including News18 staff, have also been attacked. The government's claims of keeping the situation under control have fallen flat. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 25, 2017 8:43 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi says violence and brutality have no place in society; condemns "lawlessness" in Haryana. 

Aug 25, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Section 144 was imposed in Delhi after intelligence reports suggested that a section of Dera supporters was planning to mobilise and bring the national capital to a halt tomorrow morning. 

Aug 25, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)

Delhi police say section 144 imposed all across Delhi in the wake of violence in Haryana, Punjab and New Delhi.  

As a precautionary measure, petrol pumps in Delhi have also been shut down  

Aug 25, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

Despite the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim in a rape case, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says it was a conspiracy to malign the image of Sadhus and Gurus. He says that just one person complained about the rape and the administration went against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, and he was convicted. "Why can't they see crores of people who follow Gurmeet Ram Rahim?"

Aug 25, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Manohar Lal Khattar who appeared before media after four hours of violence looked puzzled when asked about the number of deaths. He looked behind and asked the number. 

Dera Sacha Sauda supporters resorted to violence. They disrupted peace, damaged government buildings and set media OB vans on fire, the chief minister said.  

"Strong action will be taken against those responsible for these violent clashes." 

Aug 25, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)

The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula today, will take place through video-conferencing on August 28.

The judgment, holding Singh guilty of raping two female followers, mentions that the hearing will be held through video-conferencing, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 28, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court in Haryana.

Aug 25, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Delhi Police release video footage of goons setting bus ablaze in Delhi

Aug 25, 2017 7:55 pm (IST)

In a bizarre statement, Bhartiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj has defended Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, calling him a "noble soul". "Who is correct? 1 crore people who are supporting Baba or that girl who was raped? Accusing a noble soul like Ram Rahim."

Aug 25, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 7:41 pm (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high-level meeting tomorrow morning to take stock of the situation and decide the future course of action in the wake of violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. Top home ministry, Intelligence bureau, para military officials expected to attend the meeting. 

Aug 25, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

The Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, has expressed grave concern and shock at the unabated violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana resulting in the death of over two dozen people, including children, widespread destruction of public property and senseless attack on the media.

Sonia appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. She has spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and  has asked the  Govt of Haryana and U.T Chandigarh to ensure safety and security of all citizens.

Aug 25, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula, says, "Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured."

Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Bhadu said that most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.

Aug 25, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)


CPRO, Northern Railway, Neeraj Sharma has informed that almost 250 trains have been cancelled in the view of the ongoing violence in Panchkula and nearby areas. All trains to Rohtak cancelled.

Aug 25, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)

News agency PTI has reported that the death toll has risen to 28 now.  

Aug 25, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

President Ram nath Kovind tweets: Violence and damage to public property after court verdict is highly condemnable; appeal to all citizens to maintain peace.

Aug 25, 2017 7:14 pm (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda issues statement, says they have been “wronged”, will appeal in higher court. Dera spokesperson appeals for peace. 

"This is unjust. We will appeal against the judgment," the statement said.

"What has happened with us is something that has happened to gurus through history. Dera Sacha Sauda is dedicated to the betterment of humanity. We request all to maintain peace," the statement further read.

Aug 25, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed on Baghpat, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar in the wake of clashes that broke out in parts of Haryana and Punjab. Punjab government has claimed that not a single death has occurred under its jurisdiction. 

Aug 25, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

The Army was called to rein in the rampaging Dera Sacha Sauda followers, who gathered at the sect's headquarters here, following its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

The police and administrative officials confirmed that the Army was summoned to control a large number of angry Dera followers at the sect's headquarters.

"We have called the Army to control the Dera followers so that there is no loss of life or property. We are trying to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area," Ashwin Shenvi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirsa, told PTI.

A top police officer told PTI two companies of Army personnel were summoned from Hisar district to maintain law-and-order in Sirsa.

Aug 25, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:53 pm (IST)

Noida Police say reports of curfew are nothing but rumours, people shouldn't fall for unconfirmed reports. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:52 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:45 pm (IST)

Three miscreants have been arrested, patrolling is being done in different areas, Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO told media on Friday evening.

Aug 25, 2017 6:44 pm (IST)

Punjab government has asked the Centre for extra security forces in the view of current violence in Panchkula and nearby areas.

Aug 25, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:40 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)

The death toll as a result of violence that has marred several areas in Haryana has risen to 17 now. Those injured in the clashes are being administered treatment at various hospitals in Panchkula and nearby areas. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:32 pm (IST)

In his first reaction to the ongoing violence, Haryana chief minister Manohar Khattar says that action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands. "I appeal everybody to remain cautious."

"No one is above law. Appeal people to not believe in rumors and steer clear of people with criminal intentions," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Haryana ADGP Muhammad Akil says that the Haryana Police has detained nearly 1000 followers of the Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. 

Aug 25, 2017 6:27 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The violence has now reached Delhi and Rajasthan. 

The security at several metro stations in Delhi has been beefed up after two coaches of a train were set afire by violent supporters of Dera Chief in Anand Vihar, Delhi.

Aug 25, 2017 6:21 pm (IST)

The death toll rises to 15. The number of people, who suffered injuries, has increased to 200 now. The violence in Panchkula and nearby areas, triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, has now spread to Rajasthan, too. 

