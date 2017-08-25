Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: 32 Killed, 350 Injured in Haryana Violence; Section 144 Imposed in Delhi

Aug 25, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Manohar Lal Khattar who appeared before media after four hours of violence looked puzzled when asked about the number of deaths. He looked behind and asked the number.

Dera Sacha Sauda supporters resorted to violence. They disrupted peace, damaged government buildings and set media OB vans on fire, the chief minister said.

"Strong action will be taken against those responsible for these violent clashes."