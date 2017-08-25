Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: 32 Killed, 350 Injured in Haryana Violence; Section 144 Imposed in Delhi

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Despite the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim in a rape case, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says it was a conspiracy to malign the image of Sadhus and Gurus. He says that just one person complained about the rape and the administration went against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, and he was convicted. "Why can't they see crores of people who follow Gurmeet Ram Rahim?"
Manohar Lal Khattar who appeared before media after four hours of violence looked puzzled when asked about the number of deaths. He looked behind and asked the number.
Dera Sacha Sauda supporters resorted to violence. They disrupted peace, damaged government buildings and set media OB vans on fire, the chief minister said.
"Strong action will be taken against those responsible for these violent clashes."
The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula today, will take place through video-conferencing on August 28.
The judgment, holding Singh guilty of raping two female followers, mentions that the hearing will be held through video-conferencing, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 28, CBI counsel HPS Verma told reporters outside the court in Haryana.
Delhi Police release video footage of goons setting bus ablaze in Delhi
Video footage of criminals who set DTC buses on fire.Please inform @DelhiPolice @DCPNEastDelhi or call 100,if any clue about their identity. pic.twitter.com/fB6YRdkoR8— Ravindra Yadav (@Ravindra_IPS) August 25, 2017
We'll not let anybody disturb our law & order. We are assessing situation & all points to city are completely sealed: IGP AS Dhillon #Sirsa pic.twitter.com/HpH97EsdVn— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high-level meeting tomorrow morning to take stock of the situation and decide the future course of action in the wake of violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. Top home ministry, Intelligence bureau, para military officials expected to attend the meeting.
The Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, has expressed grave concern and shock at the unabated violence in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana resulting in the death of over two dozen people, including children, widespread destruction of public property and senseless attack on the media.
Sonia appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. She has spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and has asked the Govt of Haryana and U.T Chandigarh to ensure safety and security of all citizens.
Vivek Bhadu, Chief Medical Officer at the civil hospital in Panchkula, says, "Seventeen people are dead and at least 200 are injured."
Another seven deaths were recorded at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and four at Government Medical College in Chandigarh, officials said. Bhadu said that most of the deaths were due to bullet injuries.
Dera Sacha Sauda issues statement, says they have been “wronged”, will appeal in higher court. Dera spokesperson appeals for peace.
"This is unjust. We will appeal against the judgment," the statement said.
"What has happened with us is something that has happened to gurus through history. Dera Sacha Sauda is dedicated to the betterment of humanity. We request all to maintain peace," the statement further read.
The Army was called to rein in the rampaging Dera Sacha Sauda followers, who gathered at the sect's headquarters here, following its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.
The police and administrative officials confirmed that the Army was summoned to control a large number of angry Dera followers at the sect's headquarters.
"We have called the Army to control the Dera followers so that there is no loss of life or property. We are trying to maintain the law-and-order situation in the area," Ashwin Shenvi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirsa, told PTI.
A top police officer told PTI two companies of Army personnel were summoned from Hisar district to maintain law-and-order in Sirsa.
No human shields in Panchkula? Tried & tested crowd control technique much appreciated in many TV news studios not long ago.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 25, 2017
State govt will compensate for the losses of Media personnel & the properties of others: Ram Niwas, Addl. Chief Secy to Haryana Government pic.twitter.com/RNRL5Ddflp— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
There are no gatherings anywhere at present. Situation is under control after few incidents: Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/yoGe9ErphN— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, in view of violent protests in Punjab and Haryana #RamRahimVerdict— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2017
In his first reaction to the ongoing violence, Haryana chief minister Manohar Khattar says that action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands. "I appeal everybody to remain cautious."
"No one is above law. Appeal people to not believe in rumors and steer clear of people with criminal intentions," the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, Haryana ADGP Muhammad Akil says that the Haryana Police has detained nearly 1000 followers of the Dera Sachha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Haryana: #DeraSachaSauda Chief #RamRahimSingh presently at Rohtak's Police Training College in Sunaria; was brought here in a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/Sxg4BKUiZL— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Rajnath Singh has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The violence has now reached Delhi and Rajasthan.
The security at several metro stations in Delhi has been beefed up after two coaches of a train were set afire by violent supporters of Dera Chief in Anand Vihar, Delhi.
-
24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 236/850.0 overs 231/744.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs