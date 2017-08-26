Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Army at Dera Sacha Sauda's Doorstep in Sirsa to Evacuate Defient 'Premis'

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
"36 Dera Sacha Sauda ashrams have been sealed. The people who died were Dera supporters. The situation could have gotten worse but it was controlled by us. The first shot was fired around 3:30 pm and no violence was reported after 6 pm," says Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas. Furthermore, the home secretary added that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'Z+' security has been withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case, reported PTI.
"Only 5 cars were allowed to enter the court premises. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's daughter accompanied him only till Rohtak. At times if the mob is in large number, the police have to step aside due to security concerns but the cops did their best to abate riots. There was no police failure. But there will be no hearing in Panchkula, it will be done via video conferencing or the judge will travel to Rohtak," said Haryana DGP BS Sandhu.
The Haryana government has ordered a search of all congregation centres belonging to the Dera Sacha Sauda in the state, a senior official said. "We have ordered a search of all 'naam charcha ghars' (congregation centres) of the Dera Sacha Sauda wherever located in Haryana," said state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas. "We have asked security personnel to conduct searches at all Dera centres thoroughly and seize any weapons found," he added. The search operation would include the Dera headquarters in Sirsa and the congregation centre in Panchkula, where a CBI court pronounced its judgement against the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Niwas claimed the situation in the state was under control and added that the Army, as well as paramilitary forces, were deployed in Sirsa and Panchkula.
"The reports that the Army has entered Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters is false. The situation is in control. An AK-47, a Mauser gun, 2 rifles and 5 pistols have been confiscated. We have registered cases under sedition charges. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has not been extended any special treatment," says Chief Secretary of Haryana Government, DS Dhesi.
"The death toll figures reported seem to be false. It's higher. The Haryana government should be dismissed. There is failure on the part of the Centre as well. Where was the intel report? The Prime Minister is trying to save Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. We demand President's Rule in Haryana. Where is PM Modi's 56-inch chest now?," says Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweets on the current situation in Punjab.
Just been briefed by DGP, situation peaceful, curfew lifted in 3 districts, relaxed in all others this morning. State on alert for 48 hrs.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 26, 2017
A day after the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters after his conviction for a raping a minor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has slammed the Haryana government and said, "You allowed the city to burn for political gains. It seems the government has surrendered to agitators."
An estimated one lakh people, including women and children, are present in the sect headquarters. The Army and district authorities have been making announcements through loudspeakers, asking those inside to leave the premises. Sources said Army was last night provided with the map of the sprawling Dera campus, which is spread over nearly 1,000 acres and is a township on its own, with schools, sports village, hospital and cinema hall.
Defiant followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stayed put at the sect headquarters, as the Army marched towards the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sirsa asking the followers holding up inside the premises to vacate the premises. The Army, which along with police had put up barricades at entry points of the Dera Sacha Sauda premises following yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of Ram Rahim, is mulling its options, said a senior official, who did not wish to be named. There are also reports of stone-pelting by the Dera supporters on Army personnel.
The Rohtak district prison in Sunaria where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in.
Outside visual of Rohtak district prison in Sunaria where Dera chief #RamRahimSingh is lodged. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/uyuZmhgZKh— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
GENESIS OF THE CASE | 15 years ago in 2002, a Sadhvi (a woman who partakes in activities of the Dera Sacha Sauda and often resides there) wrote an anonymous letter to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee narrating her ordeal. She alleged that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh raped her and other Sadhvis too. The contents of the letter indicated that she was called to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's room one night. When she entered the room, an armed Singh with a revolver was there with a pornographic movie playing in the background. The Sadhvi claimed that she was raped and assaulted for three years and 35-40 other women too had to bear the same pain.
Security forces remained on high alert today in Panchkula as an uneasy calm prevailed in the district, the epicentre of yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The violence that claimed 31 lives has left locals in shock and anguish, with many questioning why the authorities failed to assess and control the situation in time. "We have been living in a state of terror. Yesterday and over the past few days we have been wondering if this is Panchkula or a city in some war-torn country," a youth, who resides here, said while recalling the ordeal. Curfew has been relaxed at most places this morning to allow people to buy essentials. Flag marches were being conducted at many places in the two states by the forces including the paramilitary, officials said. "We were held like captives inside our homes because of the situation, which in the first place could have been avoided. Our children are still in a state of fear, they are scared to come out now. Who is responsible for this?" asked a senior citizen, who lives in Panchkula.
Haryana Police have detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers since last night in Sirsa even as the authorities have appealed to over one lakh supporters still present in the sect headquarters to vacate the premises. The situation in Sirsa remained tense but under control, according to police. "Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," said Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi. Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.
The Haryana administration has decided to seal two Dera Sacha Sauda ashrams in Kurukshetra, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the government to seize properties of the sect for damages incurred in the aftermath of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for raping a minor.
After reports claimed that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being extended 'VIP' comforts in the temporary jail that he's being kept in, Haryana DG Prisons, KP Singh has said refuted the reports and said, "Gurmeet Ram Rahim is being treated as a normal prisoner. There is no attendant provided to him, there is also no AC in the cell that he is kept in. He's lodged in Sunaria jail and not in a guesthouse as it is being widely reported."
BABA'S NETA NETWORK | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys not just social clout but has also cultivated a massive political network, thanks to his follower base. His sect’s Sirsa headquarters has seen VIP visitors like Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda.
Why the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Enjoys Huge Popularity | Even after being convicted of raping a minor, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda have not deterred followers from taking to the streets in Panchkula. That’s because, in Punjab and Haryana, where caste divisions are deeply entrenched in society, Dera Sacha Sauda promises a caste-free society. The Dera chief has laid an emphasis on “equality and humility” which attracts people from lower strata of society to his sect. Moreover, the Dera offers subsidised food and medicine to the underprivileged. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, during his time as Dera chief, has launched several public welfare projects, 104 of which are ongoing. The Dera has even won 13 Guinness Awards for de-addiction, ophthalmological, diabetes and cardiac clinics, tree-plantation and cleanliness drive.
Government sources have told CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged officials to work round-the-clock to bring normalcy. The sources also added that para-military forces and police have been instructed to deal with hooligans with an iron hand. Top security brass are reviewing the situation to bring the law and order situation under control.
CLICK TO READ | Panchkula DCP's 'Clerical Error' Led to Mob Build-up, 32 Deaths
It has emerged that the order issued by Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar did not mention anything about the assembly of persons ahead of the CBI court verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
