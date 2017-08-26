Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Army at Dera Sacha Sauda's Doorstep in Sirsa to Evacuate Defient 'Premis'

Aug 26, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Security forces remained on high alert today in Panchkula as an uneasy calm prevailed in the district, the epicentre of yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The violence that claimed 31 lives has left locals in shock and anguish, with many questioning why the authorities failed to assess and control the situation in time. "We have been living in a state of terror. Yesterday and over the past few days we have been wondering if this is Panchkula or a city in some war-torn country," a youth, who resides here, said while recalling the ordeal. Curfew has been relaxed at most places this morning to allow people to buy essentials. Flag marches were being conducted at many places in the two states by the forces including the paramilitary, officials said. "We were held like captives inside our homes because of the situation, which in the first place could have been avoided. Our children are still in a state of fear, they are scared to come out now. Who is responsible for this?" asked a senior citizen, who lives in Panchkula.