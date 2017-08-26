Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: HC Blasts Khattar Govt for Letting Panchkula Burn, Says it Surrendered to Dera Sacha Sauda Followers

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweets on the current situation in Punjab.
Just been briefed by DGP, situation peaceful, curfew lifted in 3 districts, relaxed in all others this morning. State on alert for 48 hrs.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 26, 2017
A day after the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters after his conviction for a raping a minor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has slammed the Haryana government and said, "You allowed the city to burn for political gains. It seems the government has surrendered to agitators."
The Army has entered a smaller Dera Sacha Sauda ashram, about 1 km from the Headquarters of the sect. An estimated one lakh people, including women and children, are present in the sect headquarters. The Army and district authorities have been making announcements through loudspeakers, asking those inside to leave the premises. Sources said Army was last night provided with the map of the sprawling Dera campus, which is spread over nearly 1,000 acres and is a township on its own, with schools, sports village, hospital and cinema hall.
Defiant followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stayed put at the sect headquarters, as the Army marched towards the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sirsa asking the followers holding up inside the premises to vacate the premises. The Army, which along with police had put up barricades at entry points of the Dera Sacha Sauda premises following yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of Ram Rahim, is mulling its options, said a senior official, who did not wish to be named. There are also reports of stone-pelting by the Dera supporters on Army personnel.
The Rohtak district prison in Sunaria where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in.
Outside visual of Rohtak district prison in Sunaria where Dera chief #RamRahimSingh is lodged. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/uyuZmhgZKh— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017
GENESIS OF THE CASE | 15 years ago in 2002, a Sadhvi (a woman who partakes in activities of the Dera Sacha Sauda and often resides there) wrote an anonymous letter to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee narrating her ordeal. She alleged that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh raped her and other Sadhvis too. The contents of the letter indicated that she was called to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's room one night. When she entered the room, an armed Singh with a revolver was there with a pornographic movie playing in the background. The Sadhvi claimed that she was raped and assaulted for three years and 35-40 other women too had to bear the same pain.
Security forces remained on high alert today in Panchkula as an uneasy calm prevailed in the district, the epicentre of yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The violence that claimed 31 lives has left locals in shock and anguish, with many questioning why the authorities failed to assess and control the situation in time. "We have been living in a state of terror. Yesterday and over the past few days we have been wondering if this is Panchkula or a city in some war-torn country," a youth, who resides here, said while recalling the ordeal. Curfew has been relaxed at most places this morning to allow people to buy essentials. Flag marches were being conducted at many places in the two states by the forces including the paramilitary, officials said. "We were held like captives inside our homes because of the situation, which in the first place could have been avoided. Our children are still in a state of fear, they are scared to come out now. Who is responsible for this?" asked a senior citizen, who lives in Panchkula.
Haryana Police have detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers since last night in Sirsa even as the authorities have appealed to over one lakh supporters still present in the sect headquarters to vacate the premises. The situation in Sirsa remained tense but under control, according to police. "Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," said Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi. Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.
The Haryana administration has decided to seal two Dera Sacha Sauda ashrams in Kurukshetra, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the government to seize properties of the sect for damages incurred in the aftermath of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for raping a minor.
After reports claimed that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being extended 'VIP' comforts in the temporary jail that he's being kept in, Haryana DG Prisons, KP Singh has said refuted the reports and said, "Gurmeet Ram Rahim is being treated as a normal prisoner. There is no attendant provided to him, there is also no AC in the cell that he is kept in. He's lodged in Sunaria jail and not in a guesthouse as it is being widely reported."
BABA'S NETA NETWORK | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys not just social clout but has also cultivated a massive political network, thanks to his follower base. His sect’s Sirsa headquarters has seen VIP visitors like Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda.
Why the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Enjoys Huge Popularity | Even after being convicted of raping a minor, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda have not deterred followers from taking to the streets in Panchkula. That’s because, in Punjab and Haryana, where caste divisions are deeply entrenched in society, Dera Sacha Sauda promises a caste-free society. The Dera chief has laid an emphasis on “equality and humility” which attracts people from lower strata of society to his sect. Moreover, the Dera offers subsidised food and medicine to the underprivileged. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, during his time as Dera chief, has launched several public welfare projects, 104 of which are ongoing. The Dera has even won 13 Guinness Awards for de-addiction, ophthalmological, diabetes and cardiac clinics, tree-plantation and cleanliness drive.
Government sources have told CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged officials to work round-the-clock to bring normalcy. The sources also added that para-military forces and police have been instructed to deal with hooligans with an iron hand. Top security brass are reviewing the situation to bring the law and order situation under control.
CLICK TO READ | Panchkula DCP's 'Clerical Error' Led to Mob Build-up, 32 Deaths
It has emerged that the order issued by Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar did not mention anything about the assembly of persons ahead of the CBI court verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted of raping a minor, has been kept at a guest house in Sunaria Jail of Rohtak district, where reports indicate that he will be getting mineral water and an assistant to stay with him, till the quantum of his sentence is decided on August 28. A video that emerged from CBI court premises in Panchkula showed the Dera chief's assistants carrying bags and tugging luggage along as he was being escorted out to be taken to the police guest house, serving as a makeshift jail.
JUST IN | Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar has been suspended for a “clerical error” in the order he had issued for the imposition of Section 144 in Panchkula. Reports say the initial order did not mention the gathering of four or more persons as unlawful. It instead only mentioned that carrying weapons was not allowed. The error may have very well led to the death of 32 people in the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The ML Khattar government is already under fire for not acting on intel inputs of a mob build-up in Panchkula ahead of Friday’s verdict.
JUST IN | Section 144 of the CrPC has now been imposed in Haryana’s Rohtak district where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been housed in a makeshift jail. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.
RECAP | It was an anonymous letter a sadhvi at the Dera Sacha Sauda wrote to then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 which has now led to the conviction of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. In the letter, the sadhvi had alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had raped her and other sadhvis. The trial commenced on September 6, 2008 and included charges of Section 376 (rape) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The case got a lot murkier when Ranjit Singh, a member of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was killed on July 10, 2002. Ranjit Singh was believed to have assisted the anonymous sadhvi. Later, Ram Chander Chattrapati, a journalist working for Poora Sach was also killed. This was one of the few papers that had claimed to expose the “secrets” of the Dera Sacha Sauda.
Eleven of Delhi’s 13 police districts are now under section 144 of the CrPC and will remain so till September 8. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. The step was taken after the violence over Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction spilled over to the national capital from neighbouring Haryana’s Panchkula. Fire department officials said they received calls about fires from Khyala, Badarpur, Manglapuri, near Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mandoli, Mehrauli, Samaypur Badli, Anand Vihar Railway Station and other parts of the city. Delhi Police said five "miscreants" were arrested for allegedly attempting to set buses ablaze in Badarpur and Khyala areas. They said cases have been registered and it is suspected that these people are followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.
The BJP leadership is reportedly unhappy with the way Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar handled the situation ahead of the CBI court verdict in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Quoting BJP sources, IANS reports that Khattar may not have a grip over the administration, and lapses continued to mar the image of the party and that of the government in the state that could cast a cloud over the central leadership as well. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who will meet Khattar today, is also believed to have spoken his mind on the issue when he spoke to the Chief Minister.
BUS SERVICES HIT | The Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended its inter-state, night and the Delhi-Lahore bus services in wake of the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. A DTC official said the services have been suspended also because buses were being targeted in arson and violence in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. A decision to resume the services will be taken after normalcy is restored, another DTC official said.
-
24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 236/850.0 overs 231/744.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs