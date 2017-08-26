GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: HC Blasts Khattar Govt for Letting Panchkula Burn, Says it Surrendered to Dera Sacha Sauda Followers

News18.com | August 26, 2017, 12:41 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has lashed out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, saying it let Panchkula burn for “political gains”. It says the government seemed to have surrendered to violent followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda after their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a CBI court. The Khattar administration is under fire for letting the mob of Dera followers build up in Panchkular at least 72 hours before the verdict. Meanwhile, in Sirsa, Army and paramilitary forces are marching towards the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters to evacuate defiant supporters.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 26, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweets on the current situation in Punjab.

Aug 26, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

A day after the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters after his conviction for a raping a minor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has slammed the Haryana government and said, "You allowed the city to burn for political gains. It seems the government has surrendered to agitators."

Aug 26, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

"Senior officials are reaching the spot. There are no orders to enter the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters," says District Magistrate of Sirsa.

Aug 26, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

The Army has entered a smaller Dera Sacha Sauda ashram, about 1 km from the Headquarters of the sect. An estimated one lakh people, including women and children, are present in the sect headquarters. The Army and district authorities have been making announcements through loudspeakers, asking those inside to leave the premises. Sources said Army was last night provided with the map of the sprawling Dera campus, which is spread over nearly 1,000 acres and is a township on its own, with schools, sports village, hospital and cinema hall.

Aug 26, 2017 11:52 am (IST)

Defiant followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stayed put at the sect headquarters, as the Army marched towards the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sirsa asking the followers holding up inside the premises to vacate the premises. The Army, which along with police had put up barricades at entry points of the Dera Sacha Sauda premises following yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of Ram Rahim, is mulling its options, said a senior official, who did not wish to be named. There are also reports of stone-pelting by the Dera supporters on Army personnel.

Aug 26, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

The Rohtak district prison in Sunaria where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently lodged in.

Aug 26, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

"Haryana is now peaceful. There is no curfew apart from in Sirsa. About 10 thousand Dera Sacha Sauda supporters are present inside the ashram in Sirsa. We are trying to evacuate them," says Haryana DGP to CNN-News18.

Aug 26, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

The high-level meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence begins. NSA Ajit Doval, IB Chief, and home secretary present. Meanwhile, the Army has entered the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sirsa.

Aug 26, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

GENESIS OF THE CASE | 15 years ago in 2002, a Sadhvi (a woman who partakes in activities of the Dera Sacha Sauda and often resides there) wrote an anonymous letter to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee narrating her ordeal. She alleged that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh raped her and other Sadhvis too. The contents of the letter indicated that she was called to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's room one night. When she entered the room, an armed Singh with a revolver was there with a pornographic movie playing in the background. The Sadhvi claimed that she was raped and assaulted for three years and 35-40 other women too had to bear the same pain.

Aug 26, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Security forces remained on high alert today in Panchkula as an uneasy calm prevailed in the district, the epicentre of yesterday's violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The violence that claimed 31 lives has left locals in shock and anguish, with many questioning why the authorities failed to assess and control the situation in time. "We have been living in a state of terror. Yesterday and over the past few days we have been wondering if this is Panchkula or a city in some war-torn country," a youth, who resides here, said while recalling the ordeal. Curfew has been relaxed at most places this morning to allow people to buy essentials. Flag marches were being conducted at many places in the two states by the forces including the paramilitary, officials said. "We were held like captives inside our homes because of the situation, which in the first place could have been avoided. Our children are still in a state of fear, they are scared to come out now. Who is responsible for this?" asked a senior citizen, who lives in Panchkula.

Aug 26, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Haryana Police have detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers since last night in Sirsa even as the authorities have appealed to over one lakh supporters still present in the sect headquarters to vacate the premises. The situation in Sirsa remained tense but under control, according to police. "Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," said Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi. Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.

Aug 26, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

The Home Ministry will hold a high-level meeting at 11 am today to discuss the law and order issue in Punjab and Haryana after Dera Sacha Sauda followers ran amok after their chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping a minor.

Aug 26, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

The Haryana administration has decided to seal two Dera Sacha Sauda ashrams in Kurukshetra, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the government to seize properties of the sect for damages incurred in the aftermath of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction for raping a minor.

Aug 26, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

Here's the list of trains which have been cancelled or partially cancelled by Western Railways, following the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters.

Aug 26, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

After reports claimed that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being extended 'VIP' comforts in the temporary jail that he's being kept in, Haryana DG Prisons, KP Singh has said refuted the reports and said, "Gurmeet Ram Rahim is being treated as a normal prisoner. There is no attendant provided to him, there is also no AC in the cell that he is kept in. He's lodged in Sunaria jail and not in a guesthouse as it is being widely reported."

Aug 26, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

BABA'S NETA NETWORK | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys not just social clout but has also cultivated a massive political network, thanks to his follower base. His sect’s Sirsa headquarters has seen VIP visitors like Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda.

Aug 26, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Why the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Enjoys Huge Popularity | Even after being convicted of raping a minor, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda have not deterred followers from taking to the streets in Panchkula. That’s because, in Punjab and Haryana, where caste divisions are deeply entrenched in society, Dera Sacha Sauda promises a caste-free society. The Dera chief has laid an emphasis on “equality and humility” which attracts people from lower strata of society to his sect. Moreover, the Dera offers subsidised food and medicine to the underprivileged. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, during his time as Dera chief, has launched several public welfare projects, 104 of which are ongoing. The Dera has even won 13 Guinness Awards for de-addiction, ophthalmological, diabetes and cardiac clinics, tree-plantation and cleanliness drive.

Aug 26, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

Government sources have told CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged officials to work round-the-clock to bring normalcy. The sources also added that para-military forces and police have been instructed to deal with hooligans with an iron hand. Top security brass are reviewing the situation to bring the law and order situation under control.

Aug 26, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

The curfew has been relaxed in some areas of Panchkula as Dera Sacha Sauda supporters have been taken off the town. Meanwhile, over 600 trains have been cancelled since August 24 due to violence in Haryana and Punjab.

Aug 26, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Reports had earlier said that 32 persons had died in the violence that marred Punjab and Haryana after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping a minor. Now, the Panchkula Control Room is stating that 31 people have died - 29 in Panchkula and 2 in Sisra.

Aug 26, 2017 8:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Panchkula DCP's 'Clerical Error' Led to Mob Build-up, 32 Deaths

It has emerged that the order issued by Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar did not mention anything about the assembly of persons ahead of the CBI court verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Aug 26, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

The Army has conducted a flag march in Sirsa, a day after angry rioters from the Dera Sacha Sauda ran amok in the city after the sect's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of raping a minor.

Aug 26, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

After widespread violence by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters following the conviction of the sect's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, Punjab and Haryana Court ordered properties of the organisation to be attached in order to compensate for damages caused to public property by the rioters.

Aug 26, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted of raping a minor, has been kept at a guest house in Sunaria Jail of Rohtak district, where reports indicate that he will be getting mineral water and an assistant to stay with him, till the quantum of his sentence is decided on August 28. A video that emerged from CBI court premises in Panchkula showed the Dera chief's assistants carrying bags and tugging luggage along as he was being escorted out to be taken to the police guest house, serving as a makeshift jail.

Aug 26, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

JUST IN | Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar has been suspended for a “clerical error” in the order he had issued for the imposition of Section 144 in Panchkula. Reports say the initial order did not mention the gathering of four or more persons as unlawful. It instead only mentioned that carrying weapons was not allowed. The error may have very well led to the death of 32 people in the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The ML Khattar government is already under fire for not acting on intel inputs of a mob build-up in Panchkula ahead of Friday’s verdict.

Aug 26, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

JUST IN | Section 144 of the CrPC has now been imposed in Haryana’s Rohtak district where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been housed in a makeshift jail. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. 

Aug 26, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

RECAP | It was an anonymous letter a sadhvi at the Dera Sacha Sauda wrote to then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 which has now led to the conviction of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. In the letter, the sadhvi had alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had raped her and other sadhvis. The trial commenced on September 6, 2008 and included charges of Section 376 (rape) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The case got a lot murkier when Ranjit Singh, a member of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was killed on July 10, 2002. Ranjit Singh was believed to have assisted the anonymous sadhvi. Later, Ram Chander Chattrapati, a journalist working for Poora Sach was also killed. This was one of the few papers that had claimed to expose the “secrets” of the Dera Sacha Sauda.

Aug 26, 2017 7:27 am (IST)

Eleven of Delhi’s 13 police districts are now under section 144 of the CrPC and will remain so till September 8. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. The step was taken after the violence over Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction spilled over to the national capital from  neighbouring Haryana’s Panchkula. Fire department officials said they received calls about fires from Khyala, Badarpur, Manglapuri, near Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mandoli, Mehrauli, Samaypur Badli, Anand Vihar Railway Station and other parts of the city. Delhi Police said five "miscreants" were arrested for allegedly attempting to set buses ablaze in Badarpur and Khyala areas. They said cases have been registered and it is suspected that these people are followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Aug 26, 2017 6:57 am (IST)

The BJP leadership is reportedly unhappy with the way Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar handled the situation ahead of the CBI court verdict in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Quoting BJP sources, IANS reports that Khattar may not have a grip over the administration, and lapses continued to mar the image of the party and that of the government in the state that could cast a cloud over the central leadership as well. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who will meet Khattar today, is also believed to have spoken his mind on the issue when he spoke to the Chief Minister.

Aug 26, 2017 6:43 am (IST)

BUS SERVICES HIT | The Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended its inter-state, night and the Delhi-Lahore bus services in wake of the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. A DTC official said the services have been suspended also because buses were being targeted in arson and violence in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. A decision to resume the services will be taken after normalcy is restored, another DTC official said.

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.