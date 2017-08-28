GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: CBI to Seek Life Term for Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

News18.com | August 28, 2017, 12:41 PM IST
Event Highlights

The blamegame over the violence in Haryana that killed 36 and injured 250 has already begun. Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said that the DCP of Panchkula was responsible for the failure of the law and order machinery. “It was a lapse from the Panchkula DCP. He issued wrong order under CrPC,” he said. The top state government official also insisted that no one will be spared and the guilty will be behind the bars.

Stay tuned for Live updates:
Aug 27, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)

Eight Dera Sacha Sauda supporters arrested under sedition charges in Panipat, reports ANI. They were arrested for raising anti-national slogans and threatening to disrupt peace during a gathering on August 20, said Panipat DSP in a statement to ANI.

Aug 27, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)

Aug 27, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)

Aug 27, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)

Security has been ramped up outside Sunaria jail in Rohtak. 30 paramilitary companies have been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Sections of the administration feel that there is a possibility of the supporters being mobilized on Sunday night or Monday morning, ahead of the sentencing in Rohtak jail. The CBI court judge to be flown to Rohtak jail to announce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

Aug 27, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

Click to read: Some Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Regret Gathering in Panchkula

Hundreds of Dera supporters tried to hitch rides, were transported by the police, or got onto buses arranged by the state government to get back to their homes.

Aug 27, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda followers who had gathered in large numbers at Panchkula have scattered back to their home bases in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the last two days. Some of the returning Dera followers spoke to News18 and expressed regret for being part of gatherings at Panchkula in support of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who has convicted of rape. 

Aug 27, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Click to read: Panchkula DCP's 'Clerical Error' Led to Mob Build-up

It has emerged that the order issued by Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar did not mention anything about the assembly of persons ahead of the CBI court verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Aug 27, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)

In an explosive interview with CNN-News18, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas blames Panchkula DCP for the violence in the state. He said, "Panchkula DCP is responsible for the violence..... he has issued wrong order under CrPC which is a huge lapse from his side. There was no order from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to go slow."

Aug 27, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Click to read: Why 15,000 Dera Followers in Rohtak Are a Major Security Threat

The demography of Rohtak is also something which is playing in the minds of the administration.

Aug 27, 2017 1:50 pm (IST)

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas tells News18: Schools and colleges will not be open tomorrow. Restrictions on internet services extended by 48 hours. 829 arrests have been made so far and 17 FIRs registered in connection with massive violence in the state following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case. We have requested media not to go without security.

Aug 27, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Security ramped up in Haryana's Rohtak, where rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is kept, ahead of sentencing tomorrow. Entry of mediapersons have been restricted to about 1.5 kilometres away from Rohtak jail.

Aug 27, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

Ahead of the sentencing of Gurmeet Ram Rahim case on Monday, internet services have been shut in Haryana for 48 hours to avoid any untoward incident.

Aug 27, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)

During riots, a milk factory was set on fire outside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Aug 27, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

Click to read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Counsel to Plead for Shorter Sentence Tomorrow

Senior Advocate SK Garg Narwana told News18 that he believes Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is innocent. But in the face of the conviction, he will seek legal remedies.

Aug 27, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

Counsel for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be seeking a lenient sentence for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who was held guilty in a 2002 rape case, in a CBI Court verdict on Friday. Senior Advocate SK Garg Narwana told News18 that he believes Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is innocent and he will seek legal remedies to prove the same.

Aug 27, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

Click to read: How Punjab Survived Dera Violence and Haryana Never Learnt a Lesson

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, with a knowledge of what the Dera followers are capable of, wanted to make sure things don't take an adverse turn in Punjab after the verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Aug 27, 2017 11:57 am (IST)

Aug 27, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, after Friday’s rampage by the Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers, has asked the two states to declare their strategies to prevent such incidents of mob violence in future.

Aug 27, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

Dera goons target media gain; News 18 crew attacked at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Aug 27, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Dera goons target media again; News 18 crew attacked at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Aug 27, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Curfew has been reimposed in Sirsa, reports ANI.

Aug 27, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

Speaking on Dera violence during Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says, "Faith is not an excuse to break law, everbody have to abide by law..... Law of the land is SUPREME, justice will be served and guilty will be punished."

Aug 27, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns Dera violence during his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said, "On one hand, sense of festivity pervades land & on other, news of violence comes in, it is only natural to be concerned. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are.": 

Aug 27, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

SP Rohtak said: There are inputs of more followers may come to Rohtak, where rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is kept, but we are prepared to handle the situation. We have inputs to identify the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda for which we are taking help from the adjoining districts. As per the intelligence inputs, around 10-15,000 Dera followers are present in Rohtak city.

Aug 27, 2017 10:41 am (IST)

News18 crew has been attacked at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. 

Aug 27, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

The Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Sirsa is still surrounded by the Army and paramilitary forces and appeals are being made to Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers to vacate the 800-acre sprawling complex, reports IANS.

Aug 27, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

Affected areas in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday morning were peaceful as security forces remained on high alert. The states have witnessed massive violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case by the CBI special court.

Aug 27, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Curfew was withdrawn in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, which saw the maximum violence on Friday after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape and sexual exploitation case by the CBI special court, reports IANS.

Aug 27, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

As many as 80 buses bound for neighboring states were suspended on Sunday in view of the violence that erupted on Saturday in Haryana and Punjab after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, reports PTI.

Aug 27, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Chandigarh will be put on high alert, next week too, as Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's lawyers will file appeals in Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the conviction in the Panchkula CBI court

