Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: CBI to Seek Life Term for Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

Eight Dera Sacha Sauda supporters arrested under sedition charges in Panipat, reports ANI. They were arrested for raising anti-national slogans and threatening to disrupt peace during a gathering on August 20, said Panipat DSP in a statement to ANI.
They raised anti-national slogans&threatened to disrupt peace during a gathering on 20 August. Have been arrested following that:Panipat DSP pic.twitter.com/CT4U5SNqOF— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017
Security has been ramped up outside Sunaria jail in Rohtak. 30 paramilitary companies have been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Sections of the administration feel that there is a possibility of the supporters being mobilized on Sunday night or Monday morning, ahead of the sentencing in Rohtak jail. The CBI court judge to be flown to Rohtak jail to announce the quantum of punishment on Monday.
Click to read: Some Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Regret Gathering in Panchkula
Hundreds of Dera supporters tried to hitch rides, were transported by the police, or got onto buses arranged by the state government to get back to their homes.
Dera Sacha Sauda followers who had gathered in large numbers at Panchkula have scattered back to their home bases in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the last two days. Some of the returning Dera followers spoke to News18 and expressed regret for being part of gatherings at Panchkula in support of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who has convicted of rape.
Click to read: Panchkula DCP's 'Clerical Error' Led to Mob Build-up
It has emerged that the order issued by Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar did not mention anything about the assembly of persons ahead of the CBI court verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
In an explosive interview with CNN-News18, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas blames Panchkula DCP for the violence in the state. He said, "Panchkula DCP is responsible for the violence..... he has issued wrong order under CrPC which is a huge lapse from his side. There was no order from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to go slow."
Click to read: Why 15,000 Dera Followers in Rohtak Are a Major Security Threat
The demography of Rohtak is also something which is playing in the minds of the administration.
Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas tells News18: Schools and colleges will not be open tomorrow. Restrictions on internet services extended by 48 hours. 829 arrests have been made so far and 17 FIRs registered in connection with massive violence in the state following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case. We have requested media not to go without security.
During riots, a milk factory was set on fire outside the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.
Outside the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, a milk factory was set on fire during the riots, CNN-News18 with the #DeraAftermath report pic.twitter.com/9eXM5NKkKG— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 27, 2017
Click to read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Counsel to Plead for Shorter Sentence Tomorrow
Senior Advocate SK Garg Narwana told News18 that he believes Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is innocent. But in the face of the conviction, he will seek legal remedies.
Counsel for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be seeking a lenient sentence for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who was held guilty in a 2002 rape case, in a CBI Court verdict on Friday. Senior Advocate SK Garg Narwana told News18 that he believes Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is innocent and he will seek legal remedies to prove the same.
Click to read: How Punjab Survived Dera Violence and Haryana Never Learnt a Lesson
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, with a knowledge of what the Dera followers are capable of, wanted to make sure things don't take an adverse turn in Punjab after the verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Dera goons target media gain; News 18 crew attacked at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.
#BREAKING -- News18 crew attacked at Dera headquarters in Sirsa pic.twitter.com/6SZltruZGk— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 27, 2017
Dera goons target media again; News 18 crew attacked at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.
#BREAKING -- News18 crew attacked at Dera headquarters in Sirsa pic.twitter.com/6SZltruZGk— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 27, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns Dera violence during his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said, "On one hand, sense of festivity pervades land & on other, news of violence comes in, it is only natural to be concerned. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are.":
SP Rohtak said: There are inputs of more followers may come to Rohtak, where rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is kept, but we are prepared to handle the situation. We have inputs to identify the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda for which we are taking help from the adjoining districts. As per the intelligence inputs, around 10-15,000 Dera followers are present in Rohtak city.
