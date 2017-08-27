Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera to File Appeal Against Verdict Next Week

Aug 27, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

​ Haryana Dy AG Gurdass Singh Sacked for Carrying Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Bag

Haryana Deputy Advocate General Gurdass Singh Salwara was sacked from his position on Saturday evening after a video showing him assist the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in carrying his luggage surfaced. Haryana A-G Baldev Mahajan confirmed that the deputy A-G had been sacked, adding that he had recommended the termination on seeing the video. A woman, Honeypreet, said to be the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter, was also allowed to accompany him, along with bags and suitcases. The Deputy Advocate General was accompanying the self-styled godman, claiming to be his relative. Salwara could be seen holding Gurmeet Ram Rahim's red trolley bag in the video, which led to his sacking. The Advocate General said that Salsara was in his uniform when he picked the bag. "Had he been in plain clothes, it wouldn't have amounted to impropriety," he said.