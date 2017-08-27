Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera to File Appeal Against Verdict Next Week

Event Highlights
- Haryana, Punjab peaceful
- Curfew relaxed in Panchkula
- Dera lawyers to file appeals next week
- Curfew relaxed in Sirsa
- Special tratments to Ram Rahim Singh
- Ram Rahim prisoner no. 1997
- Successor of Baba Ram Rahim Singh
- Rail, bus services resumes
- Gurgaon admin collects bank details of Dera chief
- CBI Judge to be Flown to Rohtak
- Haryana Dy AG Gurdass Singh Sacked
- Pb CM to visit vulnerable areas
- Curfew to be relaxed in Sirsa
Stay tuned for Live updates:
The Gurgaon administration on Saturday collected details of direct and indirect properties and bank accounts of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, reports PTI. The move comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the attachment of all properties owned by the Dera chief Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to compensate for the loss of property and destruction caused by his supporters in Haryana and other states.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Enjoying ‘VIP’ Treatment in Rohtak Jail?
While the locals find their lives at a standstill, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, despite being a jailed convict, doesn’t seem to be suffering any hardship. “From arranging a special helicopter to providing an air-conditioned room and helping in using facilities meant for police officers, the Khattar government is extending all help to the lawfully disgraced Dera chief even after his conviction in such a serious crime as rape. This is appalling,” a police source, who saw some of these things happen on Friday and Saturday, told IANS.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Now Prisoner Number 1997
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been lodged in Sunaria jail's 'approval cell' in Rohtak, after being convicted in a 2002 rape case, will now be identified as Prisoner Number 1997. A bowl of dal, two chapatis and mixed pickle were served to him in dinner. Four prison officials have been put on duty near the Dera head's barrack to monitor his activities.
CLICK TO READ | Who Will Succeed Ram Rahim? Adopted Daughter or 'Papa's Angels'?
Since the godman is now convicted, who will inherit the legacy? One of the contenders to succeed Baba Ram is Guru Brahmachari Vipasana.
Who will inherit the legacy?
The successor of godman Baba Ram Rahim Singh will inherit assets worth hundreds of crores, millions of followers and political connections. One of the contenders to succeed Baba Ram is Guru Brahmachari Vipasana. The woman, who rose through the ranks and graduated from an institute run by Dera, is largely said to be the second-in-command at the organisation. She is the chief of management team at Sirsa, called the ‘nambardaar’. But she’s not the only one who’s in the list of probabales. Ram Rahim’s children, one of them adopted, can be possible rivals to Vipasana. His daughters, Amarpreet Insan and Charnpreet Insan, are ‘Papa’s Angels’, as can be seen on their Twitter bios.
Rail, bus services resume in Haryana
The rail services from Delhi to Katra via Ambala have been resumed and an approval has been granted to start bus services to certain places in Haryana. "Peace is prevailing in Haryana, 24 hours after violence broke out in Panchkula over the conviction of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in a 2002 rape case," said DGP B S Sandhu at a press conference in Panchkula.
Gurgaon admin collects property & bank details of Dera chief
The Gurgaon administration collected details of direct and indirect properties and bank accounts of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The move comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the attachment of all properties owned by the Dera chief to compensate for the loss of property and destruction caused by his supporters in Haryana and other states. Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh directed all sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars to collect all the relevant records.
CLICK TO READ | 'You Have to Attack, But Say You are on Your Own,' Dera Supporter to his Aide
One of the Dera supporters asked another not to take the name of Baba (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) while he listed out an array of things to do, including the attack.
CBI Judge to be Flown to Rohtak for Ram Rahim's Prison Sentence Hearing
The hearing to decide the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted in a rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday, will take place inside the Rohtak district jail on Monday. CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, who on Friday pronounced Ram Rahim guilty, will be flown to the Sunaria jail in a helicopter and set up his makeshift court there. The punishment can be a jail term not less than ten years but may even extend to life imprisonment. Earlier, the CBI judge had planned to hold the hearing via video-conferencing in order to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted in Panchkula after the conviction.
Haryana Dy AG Gurdass Singh Sacked for Carrying Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Bag
Haryana Deputy Advocate General Gurdass Singh Salwara was sacked from his position on Saturday evening after a video showing him assist the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in carrying his luggage surfaced. Haryana A-G Baldev Mahajan confirmed that the deputy A-G had been sacked, adding that he had recommended the termination on seeing the video. A woman, Honeypreet, said to be the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter, was also allowed to accompany him, along with bags and suitcases. The Deputy Advocate General was accompanying the self-styled godman, claiming to be his relative. Salwara could be seen holding Gurmeet Ram Rahim's red trolley bag in the video, which led to his sacking. The Advocate General said that Salsara was in his uniform when he picked the bag. "Had he been in plain clothes, it wouldn't have amounted to impropriety," he said.
CLICK TO READ | 'Paudhe Bheejo': Code For Mass Self-immolation Post Ram Rahim Verdict
This was a credible intelligence input that Dera Ram Rahim may incite its followers to mass self-immolation if Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.
According to intelligence reports, there were chances the Dera Sacha Sauda chief may incite his followers to mass self-immolation if he was convicted by the CBI Court in Panchkula. "Paudhe Bheejo" or sow the seeds was the pre-decided code word to trigger the mayhem if the Baba was not acquitted. This was a credible intelligence input which worried the Haryana administration as it prepared for a show down with the 'Premis' congregating in Panchkula.
In an un-ambiguous indictment of the Haryana government, the High Court on Saturday said, “You allowed the city to burn for political gains. It seems the government has surrendered to agitators.” In fact, the High Court had forewarned the state government of imminent danger of large mobilisation by Dera Sacha Sauda before the verdict. This is not the first time that the Khattar government has drawn flak over its handling of law and order situation. Its failure to control the situation during the Jat reservation violence last year also came under scrutiny.
The Punjab chief minister claimed that his state had prepared well in advance, and there were no deaths; everything was peaceful. "I will not allow violence of any form from any sect in Punjab," he said, adding, "I appeal to all Punjabis to maintain peace and harmony in the state. We won't allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquillity of our state." Amarinder said that as many as 98 Deras in Punjab had been thoroughly searched, and lathis and rods recovered. He said: "Things in Punjab were normal, but the government is not going to take any chance."
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will tour some "vulnerable" areas in the state to thank people and security forces for ensuring peace despite the tension following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. He will tour areas of Mansa, Maur, Bathinda and Balluana (railway station), before concluding his visit in Malout. He will be accompanied by senior administrative and police officials, and will assess the damage, if any, on the ground, the spokesperson said.
The district administration has decided to give a relaxation in the curfew from 6 AM to 11 AM today after no violence was reported by Dera followers in the area today, a state government official said. "We will relax the curfew in and around the Dera headquarters here from 6 Am to 11 AM so that people can purchase essential goods," a senior government official said. The district administration had imposed curfew on the villages in the vicinity of Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, which is situated, in view of the rape case judgement against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Saturday. Petrol pumps, banks, shops were closed in the area in view of the curfew.
The conviction of maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has triggered widespread violence in Haryana’s Panchkula and Sirsa town where at least 36 people have been killed and 250 injured. 524 people have been arrested in Panchkula, 24 vehicles seized, five pistols with 79 rounds and two rifles with 52 rounds have been recovered. The situation in Haryana remained tense but under control even as the state government said there was no report of fresh violence in the state on Saturday.
-
24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka vs /overs /oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs