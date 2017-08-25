Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Convicted of Rape, Supporters Go on Rampage

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula. The controversial godman-turned-actor now faces minimum of 10 years in jail since the victim was a minor at the time of the sexual assault. Dera followers, who were camped in Panchkula for 48 hours, have gone on a rampage, destroying media vans and trying to jump barricades.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 25, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)
Two Railway stations in Punjab have been set on fire. Meanwhile, Ferozepur has been put under curfew.
Aug 25, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)
Army Headquarters sources have told CNN-News18 that the Army has not yet been deployed and the Army column seen outside the Panchkula court has been relocated itself for a quick response.
Aug 25, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)
Two police stations have been set on fire by rioters of the Dera Sacha Sauda. Meanwhile, the CNN-News18 crew in Sirsa has been attacked.
Aug 25, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)
Since the victim, in the rape case of which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted, was a minor at the time of crime there will be a minimum sentence will be 10 years imprisonment, which might be extended to a life term.
Aug 25, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)
CNN-News18 crew has been attacked by supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Vehicles are being torched by the protestors.
Aug 25, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
Police fire tear gas shells in Panchkula around the CBI Court after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The violence comes even after the Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up the government over lax in security.
Aug 25, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)
Stone pelting has been reported in Sirsa by angry Dera Sacha Sauda supporters. Around 3 media OB vans have been completely damaged. Heavy lathi charge, tear gas, water cannons being used by security personnel.
Aug 25, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
Violence has reportedly begun by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters. The protestors have attacked cars, media persons, and media OB vans. Tear gas shells have been fired by the police.
Aug 25, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
"Everything is under control. Do not sensationalise the situation. We are absolutely under control," says Sirsa SP.
Aug 25, 2017 3:30 pm (IST)
After Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction, a large group of people are moving towards the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, where two levels of barbed wire barricading has been put up.
Aug 25, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)
Reports of tear gas being used in Panchkula to control the situation. Meanwhile, Panchkula turns into a fortress as police teams move in with riot control gear and tear gas shells.
Aug 25, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)
CNN-News18's legal editor Utkarsh Anand says that as the rape victim was a minor — the minimum jail term could be 10 years, which could be extended up to life term.
Aug 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be taken to the Chandi Mandir Military station in Panchkula. Rapid Action Force personnel move around CBI court premises with tear gas shells. Meanwhile, the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa has been completely cordoned off.
Aug 25, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
After Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction there is a total blackout in Haryana.
Aug 25, 2017 3:15 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been taken into protective custody by the Army. Meanwhile, the police are ready with pellet guns near the court if situation get out of hand.
Aug 25, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)
An Army convoy has moved around the CBI court premises in Panchkula and security forces are dispersing the crowd of about 50 to 60 thousand Dera Sacha Sauda supporters.
Aug 25, 2017 3:08 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been taken to judicial custody till August 28, after his conviction over rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula, when the arguments on quantum of sentence will be made.
Aug 25, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula. Sentencing to take place on August 28.
Aug 25, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda supporters turn anxious, restless as CBI court delays verdict in the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case. Meanwhile, supporters outside the CBI court in Panchkula are beginning to celebrate, based on rumours that the sect chief has been acquitted.
Aug 25, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)
After internet services, there is no power supply in Panchkula.
Aug 25, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
The verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh over rape charges in the CBI court is going to be kept undisclosed for close to 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Aug 25, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)
The reading out of verdict for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh over rape charges has begun at the CBI court in Panchkula. The sect chief is present in the court.
Aug 25, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)
Cars in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy changed their route to come through Chandigarh, instead of Zirakpur, to enter Panchkula.
Aug 25, 2017 2:27 pm (IST)
"I appeal to all, especially Dera Sacha Sauda followers, to maintain peace. Whatever the verdict, we will implement it. We are prepared for all eventualities," says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Aug 25, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)
The Deras and the politicians who've visited them:
Aug 25, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)
If the verdict turns out against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the CBI court may keep the ruling a 'secret' for an hour or so to counter any violent reaction and make sure that the sect chief can get safe passage out of Panchkula to Ambala Jail.
Aug 25, 2017 2:05 pm (IST)
CNN-News18’s Saahil Menghani is at the media cell office of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda where members are monitoring live coverage of the verdict in the rape case against their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. A member of the Dera’s media cell says they are looking out for any reports of violence in the wake of the verdict. “We don’t want any anti-social elements to indulge in violence and ruin Dera Sacha Sauda’s name,” says the media cell member.
Aug 25, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)
The verdict in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case is likely to be read out at 2:30 pm.
Aug 25, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)
The Army is currently on standby in Panchkula and security personnel are armed with tear gas and water cannons, ready for a possible standoff with Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's supporters.
Load More
Aug 25, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh left Sirsa with a 200-strong convoy but after multiple interventions by security personnel, it came down to 20 while entering Panchkula. Ultimately only 2 cars were allowed to enter the Punjab and Haryana High Court.