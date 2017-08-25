Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Leaves for Panchkula Court in 200-Car Convoy

Event Highlights
- 200 Trains Cancelled Before Verdict
- Controversy Over 'Messenger of God'
- When Dera Supporters and Sikhs Clashed
- Other Cases Against Ram Rahim
- The Baba's Political Network
- Decoding the Dera Chief's Huge Fan Base
- Dera Chief's Video Appeal to Followers
- Police Warning to Dera Followers
- Stadiums Declared Special Jails
- Massive Build-up of Dera Followers
- Charges Against the Dera Chief
Stay tuned for live updates:
JUST IN | At least 200 trains through Punjab and Haryana have been cancelled between August 24 to 28 in view of the court verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. In a similar move, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation has suspended its bus services to Punjab and Haryana. Nearly 200 routes would be affected and the decision to resume bus services would be taken after reviewing the situation, Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali has said.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stands out among the herd of dubious godmen, not just because of his colourful personality and vast political network, but the blind dedication of his army of Dera Sacha Sauda followers.
FILM CONTROVERSY | In 2015, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was again in trouble when then censor board chief Leela Samson alleged that the government was forcing her to pass a movie made by the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. The film in question was ‘Messenger of God’, of which he was the lead actor, choreographer, singer, director and producer. Ram Rahim went on to make four more movies in which he again played all these roles.
DERA VS SIKHS | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh also courted controversy back in 2007 when he mocked the 10th guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, by dressing up like him. This sparked violent clashes between Sikhs and Dera Sacha Sauda followers. Bathinda bore the brunt of violence, in which three people were killed and hundreds of civilians and policemen were injured. Seven passed by and Ram Rahim found himself in the midst of another storm. In 2014, around 400 followers of his sect alleged that Ram Rahim ordered their castration. The case was handed over to the CBI. The same year reports also emerged of arms training being imparted to the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda at its Sirsa headquarters.
OTHER CASES | Related to the current case were two other murder charges against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was accused of murdering Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chatrapati who had been writing about the Dera's activities in a local paper named ‘Poora Sach’. Chatrapati was shot on October 24, 2001 and died on November 21. Ram Rahim was also an accused in the murder of the manager of Dera Sacha Sauda, Ranjit Singh, in July 2002. Last year, Ram Rahim managed to secure a stay on pronouncement of the final order, by a CBI court, from the High Court.
THE CURRENT CASE | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his Dera Sacha Sauda and lived in the Sirsa headquarters, about 260 km from Chandigarh. Apart from the current rape and sexual exploitation case, cases have also been filed in the past, accusing Gurmeet Ram Rahim of multiple murders and forced castration of his followers. The case first came to light in 2002 when two female followers of Dera Sacha Sauda wrote anonymous letter addressed to the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accusing the Dera Sacha Sauda chief of sexual abuse. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up the matter and ordered a CBI probe into the incident on September 24, 2002.
BABA'S NETA NETWORK | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh enjoys not just social clout, but has also cultivated a massive political network, thanks to his follower base. His sect’s Sirsa headquarters has seen VIP visitors like Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda.
Why the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Enjoys Huge Popularity
The serious charge of rape against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has not deterred Dera Sacha Sauda followers from taking to the streets in Panchkula. That’s because in Punjab and Haryana, where caste divisions are deeply entrenched in society, Dera Sacha Sauda promises a caste-free society. The Dera chief has laid an emphasis on “equality and humility” which attracts people from lower strata of society to his sect. Moreover, the Dera offers subsidised food and medicine to the underprivileged. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, during his time as Dera chief, has launched several public welfare projects, 104 of which are ongoing. The Dera has even won 13 Guinness Awards for de-addiction, ophthalmological, diabetes and cardiac clinics, tree-plantation and cleanliness drive.
RAM RAHIM'S VIDEO APPEAL | Late on Thursday, Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim had appealed to his followers to leave Panchkula, a development which may come as a big relief to security personnel who have been asking them to move out of the town. The sect head released a video and asked his followers to abide by law. "I had earlier appealed to maintain peace and calm and asked (followers) not to go to Panchkula. All those (followers) who are in Panchkula should return to their home. I have to go to the court for hearing the verdict and I will go to Panchkula. We should all abide by law and maintain peace and calm," Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh said in his video appeal.
Despite Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim making an appeal to his followers to leave Panchkula, many of them have refused to relent and kept sitting alongside roads and parks there. Since mobile internet and data services have been suspended in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, Dera followers complained of being unable to see the video clip of the sect head making an appeal to return to their homes.
POLICE WARNING | Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been warned by Chandigarh Police of “stern action” if they try to enter the Union Territory, which is also the shared capital of Pujnab and Haryana. The 1.5 lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers, gathered in Panchkula, include men, women and children. "No Dera Sacha Sauda follower will be allowed to enter Chandigarh," the police said in a statement. "If they (Dera followers) try to enter Chandigarh, stern action will be taken as per the law," officials said. Prohibitory order under section 144 has also been imposed in the city. Chandigarh has already been declared sensitive as thousands of Dera followers have gathered in Panchkula.
Despite tight security arrangements, 'premis' of Dera Sacha Sauda have arrived in droves in Panchkula to attend 'Naam Charcha' (congregation). They have been sitting alongside roads and could be seen lying in the parks. Many followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have also been camping at the Sector 3 park near the Panchkula golf club, under the flyovers on the Kalka-Shimla highway and inside the town in Sectors 2, 4 and other residential areas. A number of Dera followers have also congregated at the "Naam Charcha Ghar" (congregation centre) at Salabatpura.
SPECIAL JAILS | Security agencies in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been on toes in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda followers flocking Panchkula ahead of the verdict. The Haryana government had declared the Chaudhary Tau Devi Lal stadium complex in Sector-3 of Panchkula and Dalbir Singh Indoor stadium in Sirsa as 'special jails'. Earlier, the Chandigarh home department had declared the cricket stadium in Sector 16, which is associated with early training days of legendary Kapil Dev, as a 'temporary jail on August 25', the day of the verdict. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s decision to be present in the CBI court in Panchkula has complicated matters as thousands of his followers are hoping for a glimpse of their controversial leader.
FLAG MARCHES | Flag marches were carried out by security forces in Panchkula, Sirsa, Hissar and other places, while many hospitals were also put on alert as a precautionary measure. The police are keeping a close watch on social media, particularly WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter, and have asked people not to spread rumours. The verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is likely to be delivered after 10am. The verdict will be delivered by a CBI court in Panchkula.
Apart from the Army, which has been called out in Sirsa and Panchkula and is on the standby in other areas, the Centre has rushed as many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab and Haryana. "The central government has assured all possible help to the two state governments in dealing with any situation as a large number of followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have started arriving in Panchkula, Chandigarh and nearby areas," a home ministry official said.
NO MOBILE INTERNET | Mobile internet services have been suspended for 72 hours in Punjab and Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh, while authorities are keeping a close watch on social media posts as well. However, in what appeared to be some relief for a stretched administrative machinery, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh appealed to the Dera Sacha Sauda followers to maintain peace. "I have always respected the law. Even though I am having a backache, still abiding by law, I will go to court (tomorrow). I have full faith in God. Everyone should maintain peace," the 50-year-old Dera chief tweeted.
PUNJAB UPDATE | In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has authorised the police chief to impose curfew, if necessary, to maintain law and order. Fearing trouble, especially if the verdict goes against controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed in sensitive areas across Punjab and Haryana. Dera Sacha Sauda has a huge following in both the states, which are on a high alert.
HARYANA UPDATE | The inability of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana to stop the massive build-up of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Panchkula has earned it a from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which made it clear on Thursday that it would not allow a repeat of violence witnessed during last year's Jat agitation when several people were killed. The court, which was hearing a PIL filed by a Panchkula resident, warned that it could even take action against the Haryana DGP if proper security arrangements were not made. The court also asked the Centre to provide adequate forces for the maintenance of law and order.
THE CHARGES | The sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was registered in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' by Ram Rahim Singh. The Dera chief, however, has denied these charges.
Thousands of 'premis', as Dera Sacha Sauda followers are known, have continued to flock to Panchkula for a glimpse of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, whom they call 'Pita ji' (father), posing a tough challenge for the security agencies. The Dera Sacha Sauda followers, estimated to be over 1.5 lakh, have camped in parks and on the roads in Panchkula to show solidarity with their icon. However, their whopping numbers have created a security nightmare.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is set to appear in a CBI court in Panchkula which will pronounce its verdict in the rape case against the controversial godman-turned-actor. The states of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, are on the edge as thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been camping in Panchkula for 48 hours now. The Army has been called in Panchkula and in Sirsa, the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda. In Sirsa, a curfew has also been imposed.
