Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Reaches CBI Court in Panchkula; Verdict in Rape Case Soon

Event Highlights
Will the self-styled ‘Messenger of God’ be convicted? Stay tuned for live updates:
CNN-News18’s Saahil Menghani is at the media cell office of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda where members are monitoring live coverage of the verdict in the rape case against their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. A member of the Dera’s media cell says they are looking out for any reports of violence in the wake of the verdict. “We don’t want any anti-social elements to indulge in violence and ruin Dera Sacha Sauda’s name,” says the media cell member.
CNN-News18's Arunima talks to CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar ahead of the verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
#EXCLUSIVE -- CNN-News18’s @Arunima24 talked to DG of CRPF RR Bhatnagar ahead of the #MSGVerdict of #DeraSachaSauda chief #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/2PGBMF02VC— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2017
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the Haryana Government to file FIRs on religious leaders if they make provocative statements and has praised the media for showing restraint and giving 'the true picture'. The court also told the Haryana government to use force if necessary to control the situation if it arises. Meanwhile, there is heavy paramilitary deployment at the Punjab and Haryana High Court ahead of the verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case.
There are many VIPs hobnobbing and sometimes associated with ‘Deras’. In light of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s case, let’s take a look which famous politicians have visited Deras:
Dera Sacha Sauda | ML Khattar, Captain Amarinder Singh, Anil Vij, the Badal family, Depender Singh Hooda
Dera Beasi | Rahul Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, the Badal family
Dera Sacha Khand | KR Narayanan, Kanshi Ram, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Badal family
“In law and order situations, it is the local authorities who will have to take the final call. There are sops which have been laid down, which we shall follow. The decisive moment will be when the judgment is announced. We will move accordingly then,” said Director General of CRPF RR Bhatnagar to CNN-News18’s Arunima ahead of the verdict of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
CNN-News18’s Arunima talked to the Director General of CRPF RR Bhatnagar ahead of the verdict of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. “Local agencies have conducted a ground-level assessment. On Ministry of Home Affairs’ instructions, we have deployed riot action force. We are taking all steps to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand.”
The huge gathering of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh supporters in Panchkula has pushed them into the nation’s limelight. Let’s take a look at them — The Dera Sacha Sauda claims to have 50 million followers | The followers of the sect are called ‘Premis’ and consider the godman to be their spiritual preceptor, psychologist, family confidante and business advisor | The Dera Sacha Sauda has a 45-member committee looking after the sect’s working in individual states and lower platforms | The supporters believe that the cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are a conspiracy to malign their guru | As the Dera does not believe in caste or religion, their support group varies from the lower-strata of society to the more affluent one.
Police in Gurgaon is about to hold a flag march in some time. Talking to CNN-News18, DCP traffic said, "A total of four companies will be involved. Haryana police have been deployed in large numbers. We will check our anti-riot equipment. Company Commander should ensure all the equipment are in place. Instructions will be given for immediate action if anyone takes law and order in their own hands. All personnel are instructed to be on the duty with anti-riot equipment."
JUSTICE JAGDEEP SINGH | Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court judge, Jagdeep Singh, is set to deliver the judgment in the 15-year-old rape case against the head of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Singh, an additional district and sessions judge rank official, was designated as the CBI special judge last year. This is his second posting as a judicial officer. Singh joined the Haryana judicial services in 2012 and was posted at Sonepat.
Visuals of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda followers crying and trying to block his convoy in Sirsa. Many followers also fainted as the convoy passed them.
Dera followers cry and try to block Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/6mzEfhLf64— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017
Security forces are facing a tough situation as many Dera Sacha Sauda followers remained reluctant to move, with most saying they had come to the town on their own and will move only after the court delivers its verdict. However, authorities said they had sealed the road leading to the district court complex in Panchkula and nobody was being allowed on that route. "We will not move out from Panchkula until we have pitaji's (Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh) darshan. We will wait till the court verdict," said an aged follower who had come from Bathinda in Punjab.
With hours left for the CBI court's verdict on Friday in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and tension mounting in Haryana's Panchkula, adjoining in Chandigarh, Army was called in to deal with any situation along with other security forces. Central para-military forces and Haryana Police tried to evict the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered in thousands at various places in Panchkula, through the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. However, Dera Sacha Sauda disciples stayed put.
Shops, ATMs, cinema halls, petrol pumps, located near Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa were closed today, hours before a court verdict in a rape case against the sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Security personnel are keeping a strict vigil by erecting barricades on several places and are not allowing any vehicular movement towards the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa in Haryana. A petrol pump around 300 metres from the Dera Sacha Sauda has been closed to avoid any untoward incident. Similarly, the shutters of several ATMs have been pulled down in the area.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh left Sirsa this morning to appear before a special CBI court at Panchkula in a rape case against him. The 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda head left the sect-headquarters in Sirsa, about 260 km from Chandigarh, at about 9 am amid tight security. "He has left Sirsa by road," said Sirsa Deputy Commissioner, Prabhjot Singh. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who enjoys 'Z+' category security, is also being accompanied a number of his own security guards in a cavalcade. It will take him around three hours to reach the court, a police official said.
HOW DID THE CASE BEGIN | After the Prime Minister received the letter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and it was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation in September 2002. Almost 18 Sadhvis were questioned in the case and out of the 18, two corroborated the statement of the Sadhvi and stated that even they were raped and assaulted. The CBI recorded the testimonies of all the witnesses under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code so that it can be produced in the court and later cannot be dismissed as statements under police coercion.
-
24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 236/850.0 overs 231/744.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs