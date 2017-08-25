Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Reaches CBI Court in Panchkula; Verdict in Rape Case Soon

Aug 25, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

The huge gathering of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh supporters in Panchkula has pushed them into the nation’s limelight. Let’s take a look at them — The Dera Sacha Sauda claims to have 50 million followers | The followers of the sect are called ‘Premis’ and consider the godman to be their spiritual preceptor, psychologist, family confidante and business advisor | The Dera Sacha Sauda has a 45-member committee looking after the sect’s working in individual states and lower platforms | The supporters believe that the cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are a conspiracy to malign their guru | As the Dera does not believe in caste or religion, their support group varies from the lower-strata of society to the more affluent one.