Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief to Appear in Court, Panchkula on the Edge

Late on Thursday, Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim had appealed to his followers to leave Panchkula, a development which may come as a big relief to security personnel who have been asking them to move out of the town. The sect head released a video and asked his followers to abide by law. "I had earlier appealed to maintain peace and calm and asked (followers) not to go to Panchkula. All those (followers) who are in Panchkula should return to their home. I have to go to the court for hearing the verdict and I will go to Panchkula. We should all abide by law and maintain peace and calm," Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh said in his video appeal.
Despite Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim making an appeal to his followers to leave Panchkula, many of them have refused to relent and kept sitting alongside roads and parks there. Since mobile internet and data services have been suspended in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, Dera followers complained of being unable to see the video clip of the sect head making an appeal to return to their homes.
Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been warned by Chandigarh Police of “stern action” if they try to enter the Union Territory, which is also the shared capital of Pujnab and Haryana. The 1.5 lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers, gathered in Panchkula, include men, women and children. "No Dera Sacha Sauda follower will be allowed to enter Chandigarh," the police said in a statement. "If they (Dera followers) try to enter Chandigarh, stern action will be taken as per the law," officials said. Prohibitory order under section 144 has also been imposed in the city. Chandigarh has already been declared sensitive as thousands of Dera followers have gathered in Panchkula.
Despite tight security arrangements, 'premis' of Dera Sacha Sauda have arrived in droves in Panchkula to attend 'Naam Charcha' (congregation). They have been sitting alongside roads and could be seen lying in the parks. Many followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have also been camping at the Sector 3 park near the Panchkula golf club, under the flyovers on the Kalka-Shimla highway and inside the town in Sectors 2, 4 and other residential areas. A number of Dera followers have also congregated at the "Naam Charcha Ghar" (congregation centre) at Salabatpura.
Security agencies in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been on toes in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda followers flocking Panchkula ahead of the verdict. The Haryana government had declared the Chaudhary Tau Devi Lal stadium complex in Sector-3 of Panchkula and Dalbir Singh Indoor stadium in Sirsa as 'special jails'. Earlier, the Chandigarh home department had declared the cricket stadium in Sector 16, which is associated with early training days of legendary Kapil Dev, as a 'temporary jail on August 25', the day of the verdict. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s decision to be present in the CBI court in Panchkula has complicated matters as thousands of his followers are hoping for a glimpse of their controversial leader.
Flag marches were carried out by security forces in Panchkula, Sirsa, Hissar and other places, while many hospitals were also put on alert as a precautionary measure. The police are keeping a close watch on social media, particularly WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter, and have asked people not to spread rumours. The verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is likely to be delivered after 10am. The verdict will be delivered by a CBI court in Panchkula.
Apart from the Army, which has been called out in Sirsa and Panchkula and is on the standby in other areas, the Centre has rushed as many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab and Haryana. "The central government has assured all possible help to the two state governments in dealing with any situation as a large number of followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have started arriving in Panchkula, Chandigarh and nearby areas," a home ministry official said.
Mobile internet services have been suspended for 72 hours in Punjab and Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh, while authorities are keeping a close watch on social media posts as well. However, in what appeared to be some relief for a stretched administrative machinery, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh appealed to the Dera Sacha Sauda followers to maintain peace. "I have always respected the law. Even though I am having a backache, still abiding by law, I will go to court (tomorrow). I have full faith in God. Everyone should maintain peace," the 50-year-old Dera chief tweeted.
In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has authorised the police chief to impose curfew, if necessary, to maintain law and order. Fearing trouble, especially if the verdict goes against controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed in sensitive areas across Punjab and Haryana. Dera Sacha Sauda has a huge following in both the states, which are on a high alert.
The inability of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana to stop the massive build-up of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Panchkula has earned it a from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which made it clear on Thursday that it would not allow a repeat of violence witnessed during last year's Jat agitation when several people were killed. The court, which was hearing a PIL filed by a Panchkula resident, warned that it could even take action against the Haryana DGP if proper security arrangements were not made. The court also asked the Centre to provide adequate forces for the maintenance of law and order.
THE CHARGES | The sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was registered in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' by Ram Rahim Singh. The Dera chief, however, has denied these charges.
Thousands of 'premis', as Dera Sacha Sauda followers are known, have continued to flock to Panchkula for a glimpse of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, whom they call 'Pita ji' (father), posing a tough challenge for the security agencies. The Dera Sacha Sauda followers, estimated to be over 1.5 lakh, have camped in parks and on the roads in Panchkula to show solidarity with their icon. However, their whopping numbers have created a security nightmare.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is set to appear in a CBI court in Panchkula which will pronounce its verdict in the rape case against the controversial godman-turned-actor. The states of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, are on the edge as thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been camping in Panchkula for 48 hours now. The Army has been called in Panchkula and in Sirsa, the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda. In Sirsa, a curfew has also been imposed.
