Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief to Appear in Court, Panchkula on the Edge

Aug 25, 2017 7:21 am (IST)

Late on Thursday, Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim had appealed to his followers to leave Panchkula, a development which may come as a big relief to security personnel who have been asking them to move out of the town. The sect head released a video and asked his followers to abide by law. "I had earlier appealed to maintain peace and calm and asked (followers) not to go to Panchkula. All those (followers) who are in Panchkula should return to their home. I have to go to the court for hearing the verdict and I will go to Panchkula. We should all abide by law and maintain peace and calm," Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh said in his video appeal.