Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Burn Panchkula, Rajnath Singh to Hold High-level Meet Today

JUDGE’S SAFETY | The Centre has asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head. The Home Ministry will analyse intelligence inputs before deciding whether the judge's security needs to be handled by a central force, such as the CRPF or CISF, an official said. Ironically, Ram Rahim, a rape comvict now, enjoys 'Z' category security.
THE NETA NETWORK | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted of rape, has been a darling of political parties, including the ruling BJP government of Haryana. At least three senior state ministers in the BJP government in Haryana — Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij and Grover — have together gifted the Dera Sacha Sauda leader Rs 1.12 crore. The state education minister, Ram Bilas Sharma, had made a public spectacle by gifting Rahim a cheque of Rs 51 lakh recently. In August 2016, the health and sports minister Anil Vij also announced a huge donation to the Dera at its headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. Just a few days after Vij’s huge gift to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, another Haryana state minister, Manish Grover, donated Rs 11 lakh to the Dera from his ‘discretionary funds’ as well.
Given the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s concivtion, the hearing on the controversial godman’s sentencing will take place through video-conferencing on August 28. The punishment can be a jail term not less than 10 years, since the victim was a minor at the time of the assault, but may even extend to life imprisonment.
TRAIN SERVICES HIT | As many as 445 trains have been cancelled due to the law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. "As many as 485 train services have been affected (due to the violence). Of these, 445 stood cancelled," the Northern Railway said. It said the accumulative figure for cancelled trains on six days — from August 23 to August 28 — was at 445. Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab were partially burnt by angry followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.
TRAVEL ADVISORY | Canada and the United Kingdom have asked their citizens travelling to India to exercise a high degree of caution following the widespread violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. "Following the conviction of a prominent sect leader on August 25, 2017, tensions remain high in the States of Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas…. If you are in one of the affected areas, limit your movements and monitor local media for the latest information," according to an advisory issued by the Canadian government.
BIZARRE DEFENCE | Adding to BJP’s embarrassment, which is in power in violence-hit Haryana, party MP Sakshi Maharaj presented a bizarre defence for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who has convicted of rape. In a classing case of blame-the-victim, the Lok Sabha MP said, “Who is right? Crores of people who see god in Ram Rahim or that girl who filed a complaint? Accusing a noble soul like Ram Rahim (sic).” He further said the case was an attempt to “malign Indian culture". He went on to blame the court for the violence that had erupted soon after Rahim was convicted. "There is so much of ruckus over it, law and order has been disturbed, people are dying... Shouldn't this be a consideration," he added.
The Congress has called for the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the violence unleashed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. While promising action against the rioters, Khattar has been mum on how the administration allowed the build-up of a mob, comprising Dera Sacha Sauda followers, in the run-up to the CBI court’s verdict.
RECAP | Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant head of the sect Dera Sacha Sauda was held guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers. On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on August 28. The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years, as the victim was a minor at the time of the assault, but may even extend to life imprisonment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the Dera Sacha Sauda violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace. PM Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored. "Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.
In the wake of the violence unleashed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a high-level meeting, which will also be attended by the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, to take stock of the situation in Panchkula and nearby areas. Rajnath Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, will also meet top home ministry officials, chiefs of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies.
Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar government is now under fire for sitting on intelligence inputs of a mob build-up in Panchkula ahead of the CBI court verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Addressing the media hours after violence broke out, Khattar admitted the lapses, but asserted that appropriate action was being taken. "This should not have happened.... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," Khattar said. The CM, however, Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier. He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence here will be taken care of the government.
Apart from Panchkula, at least 32 incidents of violence and arson were also reported from Punjab’s Malwa region, where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda enjoys considerable support. However, no deaths were reported from there. The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital. In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire. A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers. Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.
The Dera Sacha Sauda followers, ironically called 'premis', unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, including media vans, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, which is otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera Sacha Sauda is based, and in Punjab. Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s supporters followers who had gathered in thousands, defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.
The conviction of maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has triggered widespread violence and arson in Haryana’s Panchkula town where at least 32 people have been killed and 250 injured, after which curfew was imposed in the town and several other places. Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court in Panchkula the 2002 case.
