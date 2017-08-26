Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Burn Panchkula, Rajnath Singh to Hold High-level Meet Today

Aug 26, 2017 5:30 am (IST)

Apart from Panchkula, at least 32 incidents of violence and arson were also reported from Punjab’s Malwa region, where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda enjoys considerable support. However, no deaths were reported from there. The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital. In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire. A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers. Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.