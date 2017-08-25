Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: HC Tells Haryana Govt to ‘Use Force if Needed’ on Dera Sacha Sauda Supporters

Aug 25, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

HOW DID THE CASE BEGIN | After the Prime Minister received the letter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and it was referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation in September 2002. Almost 18 Sadhvis were questioned in the case and out of the 18, two corroborated the statement of the Sadhvi and stated that even they were raped and assaulted. The CBI recorded the testimonies of all the witnesses under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code so that it can be produced in the court and later cannot be dismissed as statements under police coercion.