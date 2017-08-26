Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Section 144 in Rohtak Where Dera Sacha Sauda Chief is Kept in 'VIP' Jail

Event Highlights
- VIP Treatment For Ram Rahim
- Section 144 Imposed in Rohtak
- BJP Leadership Unhappy With Khattar?
- Violence Hits Bus Services
- Concerns Over Judge's Safety
- 445 Trains Cancelled Over Panchkula Violence
- Canada and UK Issue Travel Advisories
- Rajnath Singh to Meet CMs Today
- Violence Spreads to Punjab and Delhi
- Dera 'Premis' Unleash Hell in Panchkula
Stay tuned for live updates:
CLICK TO READ | Panchkula DCP's 'Clerical Error' Led to Mob Build-up, 32 Deaths
It has emerged that the order issued by Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar did not mention anything about the assembly of persons ahead of the CBI court verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted of raping a minor, has been kept at a guest house in Sunaria Jail of Rohtak district, where reports indicate that he will be getting mineral water and an assistant to stay with him, till the quantum of his sentence is decided on August 28. A video that emerged from CBI court premises in Panchkula showed the Dera chief's assistants carrying bags and tugging luggage along as he was being escorted out to be taken to the police guest house, serving as a makeshift jail.
JUST IN | Panchkula DCP Ashok Kumar has been suspended for a “clerical error” in the order he had issued for the imposition of Section 144 in Panchkula. Reports say the initial order did not mention the gathering of four or more persons as unlawful. It instead only mentioned that carrying weapons was not allowed. The error may have very well led to the death of 32 people in the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The ML Khattar government is already under fire for not acting on intel inputs of a mob build-up in Panchkula ahead of Friday’s verdict.
JUST IN | Section 144 of the CrPC has now been imposed in Haryana’s Rohtak district where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been housed in a makeshift jail. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.
RECAP | It was an anonymous letter a sadhvi at the Dera Sacha Sauda wrote to then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 which has now led to the conviction of the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. In the letter, the sadhvi had alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had raped her and other sadhvis. The trial commenced on September 6, 2008 and included charges of Section 376 (rape) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The case got a lot murkier when Ranjit Singh, a member of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was killed on July 10, 2002. Ranjit Singh was believed to have assisted the anonymous sadhvi. Later, Ram Chander Chattrapati, a journalist working for Poora Sach was also killed. This was one of the few papers that had claimed to expose the “secrets” of the Dera Sacha Sauda.
Eleven of Delhi’s 13 police districts are now under section 144 of the CrPC and will remain so till September 8. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. The step was taken after the violence over Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction spilled over to the national capital from neighbouring Haryana’s Panchkula. Fire department officials said they received calls about fires from Khyala, Badarpur, Manglapuri, near Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mandoli, Mehrauli, Samaypur Badli, Anand Vihar Railway Station and other parts of the city. Delhi Police said five "miscreants" were arrested for allegedly attempting to set buses ablaze in Badarpur and Khyala areas. They said cases have been registered and it is suspected that these people are followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.
The BJP leadership is reportedly unhappy with the way Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar handled the situation ahead of the CBI court verdict in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Quoting BJP sources, IANS reports that Khattar may not have a grip over the administration, and lapses continued to mar the image of the party and that of the government in the state that could cast a cloud over the central leadership as well. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who will meet Khattar today, is also believed to have spoken his mind on the issue when he spoke to the Chief Minister.
BUS SERVICES HIT | The Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended its inter-state, night and the Delhi-Lahore bus services in wake of the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. A DTC official said the services have been suspended also because buses were being targeted in arson and violence in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. A decision to resume the services will be taken after normalcy is restored, another DTC official said.
JUDGE’S SAFETY | The Centre has asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head. The Home Ministry will analyse intelligence inputs before deciding whether the judge's security needs to be handled by a central force, such as the CRPF or CISF, an official said. Ironically, Ram Rahim, a rape comvict now, enjoys 'Z' category security.
THE NETA NETWORK | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been convicted of rape, has been a darling of political parties, including the ruling BJP government of Haryana. At least three senior state ministers in the BJP government in Haryana — Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij and Grover — have together gifted the Dera Sacha Sauda leader Rs 1.12 crore. The state education minister, Ram Bilas Sharma, had made a public spectacle by gifting Rahim a cheque of Rs 51 lakh recently. In August 2016, the health and sports minister Anil Vij also announced a huge donation to the Dera at its headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. Just a few days after Vij’s huge gift to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, another Haryana state minister, Manish Grover, donated Rs 11 lakh to the Dera from his ‘discretionary funds’ as well.
Given the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s concivtion, the hearing on the controversial godman’s sentencing will take place through video-conferencing on August 28. The punishment can be a jail term not less than 10 years, since the victim was a minor at the time of the assault, but may even extend to life imprisonment.
TRAIN SERVICES HIT | As many as 445 trains have been cancelled due to the law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. "As many as 485 train services have been affected (due to the violence). Of these, 445 stood cancelled," the Northern Railway said. It said the accumulative figure for cancelled trains on six days — from August 23 to August 28 — was at 445. Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab were partially burnt by angry followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.
TRAVEL ADVISORY | Canada and the United Kingdom have asked their citizens travelling to India to exercise a high degree of caution following the widespread violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. "Following the conviction of a prominent sect leader on August 25, 2017, tensions remain high in the States of Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas…. If you are in one of the affected areas, limit your movements and monitor local media for the latest information," according to an advisory issued by the Canadian government.
BIZARRE DEFENCE | Adding to BJP’s embarrassment, which is in power in violence-hit Haryana, party MP Sakshi Maharaj presented a bizarre defence for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who has convicted of rape. In a classing case of blame-the-victim, the Lok Sabha MP said, “Who is right? Crores of people who see god in Ram Rahim or that girl who filed a complaint? Accusing a noble soul like Ram Rahim (sic).” He further said the case was an attempt to “malign Indian culture". He went on to blame the court for the violence that had erupted soon after Rahim was convicted. "There is so much of ruckus over it, law and order has been disturbed, people are dying... Shouldn't this be a consideration," he added.
The Congress has called for the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the violence unleashed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. While promising action against the rioters, Khattar has been mum on how the administration allowed the build-up of a mob, comprising Dera Sacha Sauda followers, in the run-up to the CBI court’s verdict.
RECAP | Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old flamboyant head of the sect Dera Sacha Sauda was held guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers. On the basis of the report, a case was registered against him in December 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim, who enjoys 'Z' category security, will be pronounced on August 28. The punishment can be a jail term not less than seven years, as the victim was a minor at the time of the assault, but may even extend to life imprisonment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the Dera Sacha Sauda violence, terming it as "deeply distressing" and urged everyone to maintain peace. PM Modi, who reviewed the situation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, said the law and order situation is being closely monitored. "Urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required," he tweeted.
In the wake of the violence unleashed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a high-level meeting, which will also be attended by the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, to take stock of the situation in Panchkula and nearby areas. Rajnath Singh, who rushed to his office directly from the airport after arriving from Kyrgyz Republic, will also meet top home ministry officials, chiefs of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies.
Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar government is now under fire for sitting on intelligence inputs of a mob build-up in Panchkula ahead of the CBI court verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Addressing the media hours after violence broke out, Khattar admitted the lapses, but asserted that appropriate action was being taken. "This should not have happened.... Lapses have been identified and we are taking appropriate steps," Khattar said. The CM, however, Khattar ducked a question on how thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers managed to reach Panchkula despite Section 144 being imposed much earlier. He said the damage caused to some media personnel's equipment during the violence here will be taken care of the government.
Apart from Panchkula, at least 32 incidents of violence and arson were also reported from Punjab’s Malwa region, where Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda enjoys considerable support. However, no deaths were reported from there. The unrest reached even Delhi where two coaches of a stationary train were set ablaze at Anand Vihar Railway Station, after which prohibitory orders were promulgated in 11 districts of the national capital. In neighbouring Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Gaziabad district, a bus was set afire. A vehicle was also set on fire by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the birthplace of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Following large scale destruction by the mobs, curfew was imposed in Panchkula, Sirsa and Kaithal in Haryana and Punjab's Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Barnala and Faridkot, the areas considered as stronghold of the Dera followers. Six columns of the Army, comprising a total of 500 to 600 soldiers, were deployed in Panchkula.
The Dera Sacha Sauda followers, ironically called 'premis', unleashed violence and set afire a large number of vehicles, including media vans, buildings and railway stations in Panchkula, which is otherwise a peaceful city on the outskirts of Chandigarh, as well as in Sirsa, where the Dera Sacha Sauda is based, and in Punjab. Police and paramilitary used force, including firing and lobbing teargas shells, to control the volatile situation created by the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s supporters followers who had gathered in thousands, defying the prohibitory orders like Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of more than four people at one place.
The conviction of maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has triggered widespread violence and arson in Haryana’s Panchkula town where at least 32 people have been killed and 250 injured, after which curfew was imposed in the town and several other places. Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court in Panchkula the 2002 case.
