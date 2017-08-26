Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Section 144 in Rohtak Where Dera Sacha Sauda Chief is Kept in 'VIP' Jail

Aug 26, 2017 7:27 am (IST)

Eleven of Delhi’s 13 police districts are now under section 144 of the CrPC and will remain so till September 8. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area. The step was taken after the violence over Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction spilled over to the national capital from neighbouring Haryana’s Panchkula. Fire department officials said they received calls about fires from Khyala, Badarpur, Manglapuri, near Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mandoli, Mehrauli, Samaypur Badli, Anand Vihar Railway Station and other parts of the city. Delhi Police said five "miscreants" were arrested for allegedly attempting to set buses ablaze in Badarpur and Khyala areas. They said cases have been registered and it is suspected that these people are followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.