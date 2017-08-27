Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Haryana Govt Blames Panchkula DCP for Riots

Aug 27, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns Dera violence during his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said, "On one hand, sense of festivity pervades land & on other, news of violence comes in, it is only natural to be concerned. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form. Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are.":