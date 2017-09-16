Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Panchkula on Alert as Murder Case Hearing Against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Begins

Sep 16, 2017 8:10 am (IST)

There are no reports of the Dera followers assembling in Panchkula ahead of Saturday's hearing, unlike the rape case hearing where over one lakh followers had converged in the town. Police officials here said that rapist Ram Rahim will not be physically produced in the CBI special court on Saturday. The hearing will take place through video conferencing as Ram Rahim is lodged in the District Jail in Sunaria near Rohtak.