GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Panchkula on Alert as Murder Case Hearing Against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Begins

News18.com | September 16, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

A special CBI court in Panchkula is hearing two murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. This is the same CBI court which had convicted the Dera leader of rape last month, triggering violent protests by his supporters in the quaint Haryana town. Ram Rahim will not be physically present in the court and the proceedings will be conducted through video conferencing.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 16, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

The hearing in the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's murder cases at a special CBI court in Panchkula has begun.

Sep 16, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Did Ram Rahim Kill Scribe, Dera Official? Hearing in Panchkula's CBI Court Today

The cases, related to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, allegedly by functionaries and followers of the sect will be held in the court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh.

Sep 16, 2017 8:10 am (IST)

There are no reports of the Dera followers assembling in Panchkula ahead of Saturday's hearing, unlike the rape case hearing where over one lakh followers had converged in the town. Police officials here said that rapist Ram Rahim will not be physically produced in the CBI special court on Saturday. The hearing will take place through video conferencing as Ram Rahim is lodged in the District Jail in Sunaria near Rohtak.

Sep 16, 2017 8:09 am (IST)

The court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh had, on August 25, convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on two counts of rape of female disciples. Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said on Friday that adequate para military and Haryana Police personnel had been stationed around the court complex in Sector 1 here and other areas in Panchkula town to maintain law and order.

Sep 16, 2017 8:02 am (IST)

Security has been tightened in Panchkula town in Haryana ahead of a crucial hearing in two separate murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others on Saturday. The cases, related to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, allegedly by functionaries and followers of the sect will be held in the court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh.

  • 15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    183/4
    20.0 overs
    		 150/8
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    174/6
    20.0 overs
    		 175/3
    19.5 overs
    World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    197/5
    20.0 overs
    		 177/7
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    WI vs ENG
    123/10
    57.3 overs
    		 194/10
    52.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    170/7
    20.0 overs
    		 174/3
    19.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES