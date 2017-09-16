Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Panchkula on Alert Ahead of Murder Case Hearing Against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

There are no reports of the Dera followers assembling in Panchkula ahead of Saturday's hearing, unlike the rape case hearing where over one lakh followers had converged in the town. Police officials here said that rapist Ram Rahim will not be physically produced in the CBI special court on Saturday. The hearing will take place through video conferencing as Ram Rahim is lodged in the District Jail in Sunaria near Rohtak.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
The court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh had, on August 25, convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on two counts of rape of female disciples. Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said on Friday that adequate para military and Haryana Police personnel had been stationed around the court complex in Sector 1 here and other areas in Panchkula town to maintain law and order.
Security has been tightened in Panchkula town in Haryana ahead of a crucial hearing in two separate murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others on Saturday. The cases, related to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, allegedly by functionaries and followers of the sect will be held in the court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh.
-
15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 183/420.0 overs 150/820.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
-
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs 175/319.5 oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs 177/720.0 oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets