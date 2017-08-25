GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case: Meet the 'Good Samaritan' Judge Who Convicted the 'Messenger of God'

Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh’s first brush with fame was when he helped four injured persons to hospital in September last year

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2017, 3:26 PM IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is the third head of the dera. (Image: Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: Special CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh on Friday delivered a guilty verdict in a rape case filed against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. But this is not the judge’s first brush with fame.

In September last year, Jagdeep Singh was hailed as a Good Samaritan when he saved the lives of four people who had been seriously injured in a road accident.

Singh, who is currently the additional district and sessions judge in CBI’s Panchkula court, had ensured then that the injured persons were taken to hospital in his private vehicle.

Media reports at the time said Singh was on his way to his native village in Jind. When he spotted the injured persons on the road, he reportedly called for an ambulance and when there was no sign of one, kept calling. At one point, he was reportedly told by the ambulance operation that the ambulance “can’t fly to reach you”.

Taking matters into his own hands, the judge then sought help from two passersby and took the injured to the hospital.

All eyes are on Singh now as thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers are camped in Panchkula.

Singh hails from Haryana himself and was designated as the judge of the CBI special court last year. This is his second posting as a judicial officer. Singh has also practised as both civil and criminal lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana Court. He is a 2002 law graduate from the Punjab University.

Lawyers who have worked with Singh say he keeps to his affairs and is a man of integrity and honesty.

