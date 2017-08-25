GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case: Other Cases Where Dera Sacha Sauda Chief May Face Justice in Court

As Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape in a 15-year-old rape case, News18.com takes a look at the time line of the allegations.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2017, 3:43 PM IST
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, also known as MSG or the self-styled Messenger of God, and controversy are bedfellows. As the self-styled godman was convicted of rape in a 15-year-old rape case, News18.com takes a look at the timeline of the allegations.

2002: Was accused of rape by two sadhvis (women followers). The Punjab & Haryana High Court handed over the case to the CBI later.

November 2002: MSG accused in the killing of Ram Chandra Chatrapati, a 53-year-old editor of Poora Sach (complete truth), an evening daily from Sirsa. The case is still pending in a CBI special court.

May 2007: Charged with hurting religious sentiments by addressing followers in Salabatpura, Bhatinda by dressing like Sikh guru Gobind Singh. He was acquitted in the case.

2010: Accused in the murder of the former Dera functionary Faqir Chand. The CBI closure report stated that there was no evidence against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

2014: Was accused of forced castration of around 400 followers. Investigations in the case are still on.

2014: Reports of arms training being given to followers at the Dera emerge. The Punjab & Haryana High Court ordered periodical monitoring of Dera activities.

January 2016: The All India Hindu Students Federation, in a complaint filed with the Mohali police, accused the Dera chief of hurting religious sentiments by dressing up as Lord Vishnu.

