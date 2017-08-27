Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been lodged in Sunaria jail's 'approval cell' in Rohtak, after being convicted in a 2002 rape case, will now be identified as Prisoner Number 1997.The Dera sect head spent his first prison night by roaming inside the cell till midnight, prison officials said.According to the officials, the lone approval cell in the Rohtak jail has a total capacity of 12, but Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been kept in ‘solitary confinement’.While the godman complained of uneasiness on his arrival from Panchkula on Saturday, a medical examination found him fit."Till midnight he spent his time roaming in the cell," jail officials said. A bowl of dal, two chapatis and mixed pickle were served to him for dinner, they said.Meanwhile, Haryana DGP (Jails) K P Singh on Saturday said no special treatment was being extended to the Dera head.Four prison officials have been put on duty near the Dera head's barrack to monitor his activities, Singh said."No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on the floor and he too is doing the same," the DGP said.The official though admitted that keeping a high-profile prisoner secure inside the jail was a challenge, he added that all adequate measures were being taken to avoid any trouble."We have made all arrangements inside the prison to keep the Dera chief secure. He has no contact with other inmates," he said.Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula on Friday, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana and adjoining areas. A total of 36 people were killed and over 250 injured.