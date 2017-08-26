Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: 445 Trains Cancelled After Violence by Dera Sacha Sauda Followers

As many as 445 trains have been cancelled due to the law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana as Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case, officials said on Friday."As many as 485 train services have been affected (due to the violence). Of these, 445 stood cancelled," Neeraj Sharma, spokesperson, Northern Railway, said.The Railways said the accumulative figure for cancelled trains on six days, since August 23 till August 28, was at 445.Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab were partially burnt by angry followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, officials said."Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Sharma said.Before the court verdict, the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had appealed to his followers to maintain peace. At least 32 people have lost their lives in the violence after the verdict was announced.