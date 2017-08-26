GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: 445 Trains Cancelled After Violence by Dera Sacha Sauda Followers

Angry followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh burnt the Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2017, 6:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: 445 Trains Cancelled After Violence by Dera Sacha Sauda Followers
A member of the security force walks towards a burning vehicle during violence in Panchkula. (Photo: REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)
New Delhi: As many as 445 trains have been cancelled due to the law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana as Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case, officials said on Friday.

"As many as 485 train services have been affected (due to the violence). Of these, 445 stood cancelled," Neeraj Sharma, spokesperson, Northern Railway, said.

The Railways said the accumulative figure for cancelled trains on six days, since August 23 till August 28, was at 445.

Malout and Balluanna railway stations in Punjab were partially burnt by angry followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, officials said.

"Two stations have been affected and we are still getting inputs on the extent of damage. No injuries have been reported so far," Sharma said.

Before the court verdict, the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had appealed to his followers to maintain peace. At least 32 people have lost their lives in the violence after the verdict was announced.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.