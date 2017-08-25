Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: Army in Sirsa, Police Carry Out Flag March
Two companies of Army from Hisar district have been called out to maintain law and order in Sirsa, ahead of a court verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Punjab Police along with jawans of CRPF take out flag march to keep the law and order situation under control in the district as members of Dera Sacha Sauda in large number arrive for the support of Dera Chief Sant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Getty Images)
Sirsa (Haryana): The Army was called out in Sirsa on Friday, ahead of a court verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, even as security was tightened, with senior police personnel carrying out a flag march outside the sect headquarters here.
The move comes hours before the verdict by a CBI court in Panchkula where the Dera Sacha Sauda chief will appear in connection with the case on Friday.
"Two companies of Army from Hisar district have been called out to maintain law and order in Sirsa," a top police officer said.
"Police carried out flag march outside Dera headquarters, led by top officials. Security has been beefed up to maintain law and order in the district," he added.
A Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson had on Thursday claimed that around five lakh followers have arrived in the sect headquarters here.
Fearing trouble, especially if the verdict goes against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed in sensitive areas of Punjab and Haryana.
The move comes hours before the verdict by a CBI court in Panchkula where the Dera Sacha Sauda chief will appear in connection with the case on Friday.
"Two companies of Army from Hisar district have been called out to maintain law and order in Sirsa," a top police officer said.
"Police carried out flag march outside Dera headquarters, led by top officials. Security has been beefed up to maintain law and order in the district," he added.
A Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson had on Thursday claimed that around five lakh followers have arrived in the sect headquarters here.
Fearing trouble, especially if the verdict goes against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed in sensitive areas of Punjab and Haryana.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Sachin Tendulkar Left Joe Root Disappointed
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: A Festive Playlist to Set Your Mood for the Celebrations
- These 62 Phones Are Expected to Get Google Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins UEFA Player of the Year
- BWF World Championship: PV Sindhu Seals Quarter-final Spot