In 2009, I stayed at Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ashram for 13 days. I was working with a private channel back then and considered myself fortunate enough to have gone to baba’s gufa (cave), as not many had that chance. Only few who seek permission, get it.Baba’s ashram is spread across 100 acres and in the middle of everything is a mirrored building called Baba ki Gufa. There was only one entry that I was able to see, though there seemed to be multiple doors to get into the gufa. Finally, I went till the first floor.There I found people, some in plain clothes and others in uniform wielding weapons, in a scene straight from the movies.Earlier, while on our way, we asked for the route to go to this ashram. On hearing Baba’s name, one of the men we spoke to contacted people in the ashram. He was informing them about our visit. When I was taken there, I met the media spokesperson Pawan Insaan. I was introduced to Aditya Insaan, Baba’s right-hand man. He had served as a surgeon in New Delhi.The splendor of the gufa was for me to see — there were shining curtains and sprawling sofas. His gufa had 209 women devotees called shishyas. They are selected with special standards in mind. Only few can enter the place as it had a biometric system. These girls were dressed in white like sadhvis, their hair let loose.These shishyas are supposed to take care of Baba – feed him, escort him and so on.At the time of his pravachan (sermon), there is a space reserved for them. They stand next to him while the karsevak men work.In his