1-min read

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: HRTC Suspends Bus Services to Punjab, Haryana

Nearly 200 routes would be affected and the decision to resume bus services would be taken after reviewing the Dera Sacha Sauda situation

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2017, 8:47 AM IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: HRTC Suspends Bus Services to Punjab, Haryana
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Shimla: The HRTC on Thursday suspended its bus services to Punjab and Haryana, ahead of the judgment by a special court in a sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Nearly 200 routes would be affected and the decision to resume bus services would be taken after reviewing the Dera Sacha Sauda situation, Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali said here.

"The decision has been taken keeping in view the safety of passengers, and the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation's (HRTC) Haridwar and Dehradun bound buses via Chandigarh and Panchkula would also be affected," he said.

Some buses would be diverted via Ropar through safer routes and some light vehicles would be kept on standby to
meet any emergency arising out of the Dera Sacha Sauda situation, the minister said.

Bali said the HRTC would run the 'mudrika bus service' in far-flung areas and luxury buses would ply on long distance routes at ordinary fares.

The HRTC would get the buses on lease and these would arrive next month, he said.

