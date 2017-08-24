GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rape Case LIVE: Mobile Internet Banned in Haryana Ahead of Tomorrow's Verdict

News18.com | August 24, 2017, 5:00 PM IST
Event Highlights

Punjab and Haryana are on edge as a special CBI court in Panchkula is set to pronounce a verdict in a rape case against controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday. Mobile internet has been suspended in Haryana for 72 hours as a precautionary measure.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 24, 2017 5:00 pm (IST)

Anticipating trouble, Haryana Government has declared the Chaudhary Tau Devi Lal Stadium Complex, Sector-3, Panchkula in district Panchkula and Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium, Sirsa in district Sirsa as ‘Speical Jails’ with immediate effect, till further orders. A notification to this effect was issued by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Jails Department, Mr Ram Niwas.

Aug 24, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)

Mobile Internet services have been suspended for 72 hours in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh ahead of the court verdict. The decision to suspend mobile Internet services was taken in a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh held under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator.

Aug 24, 2017 4:25 pm (IST)

As many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana to assist the police forces in maintaining law and order, a Union Home Ministry official said. One paramilitary company comprises over 100 personnel.

Aug 24, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

Security personnel using drones in Panchkula, Haryana

Aug 24, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Security personnel have cordoned off approaches to the CBI special court in Panchkula as a precaution. Drones have also been deployed to keep an eye on the situation.

Aug 24, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Rah Rahim Singh has issue an appeal to his supporters to be peaceful tomorrow

Aug 24, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has come down on Haryana government and police over the situation. "what was the use of section 144 if tens of thousands of Dera supporters have already entered the city," the court asked the government.

Aug 24, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)

Click to read | Decoding Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, The Baba With a Range Rover

CNN-News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey recalls an interview with Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Aug 24, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
Aug 24, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)

Ahead of the verdict, a large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers from various parts of Punjab and Haryana have flocked Panchkula. They could be seen along many roads and also in various public parks.

Aug 24, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The Dera chief has denied these charges.

Aug 24, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

Click to Read | Ram Rahim Case Verdict Tomorrow, Dera Chief Tweets 'Will be There'

Till the tweet, it was being speculated whether the Dera Sacha Sauda chief would appear in court on Friday.

Aug 24, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Thursday said that he would be present at the special CBI court in Panchkula for the verdict 

Aug 24, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

Click to read | Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: 22 Trains Through Punjab, Haryana Cancelled

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will on Friday appear in person before a CBI court in Panchkula in a rape case.

Aug 24, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Amidst reports that Dera Sacha Sauda followers are stocking up on arms and ammunitions, 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana. The Ministry of Railways has decided to cancel 22 trains passing through the two states. Haryana has also suspended mobile internet for 72 hours.

Aug 24, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)

Click to read | Baba Ram Rahim Verdict: Curfew-like Restrictions in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Nearly two lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers have already descended on Panchkula and its nearby places from across the two states and its neighbouring areas.

Aug 24, 2017 2:24 pm (IST)

Curfew Like restrictions have been imposed in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday, just a day before the judgment in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special CBI court. According to reports, the government was also mulling temporarily banning mobile internet services in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in case the situation deteriorates.

