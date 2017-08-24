Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rape Case LIVE: Mobile Internet Banned in Haryana Ahead of Tomorrow's Verdict

Event Highlights
Anticipating trouble, Haryana Government has declared the Chaudhary Tau Devi Lal Stadium Complex, Sector-3, Panchkula in district Panchkula and Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium, Sirsa in district Sirsa as ‘Speical Jails’ with immediate effect, till further orders. A notification to this effect was issued by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Jails Department, Mr Ram Niwas.
Mobile Internet services have been suspended for 72 hours in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh ahead of the court verdict. The decision to suspend mobile Internet services was taken in a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh held under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator.
CNN-News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey recalls an interview with Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The Dera chief has denied these charges.
Till the tweet, it was being speculated whether the Dera Sacha Sauda chief would appear in court on Friday.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will on Friday appear in person before a CBI court in Panchkula in a rape case.
Amidst reports that Dera Sacha Sauda followers are stocking up on arms and ammunitions, 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana. The Ministry of Railways has decided to cancel 22 trains passing through the two states. Haryana has also suspended mobile internet for 72 hours.
Nearly two lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers have already descended on Panchkula and its nearby places from across the two states and its neighbouring areas.
Curfew Like restrictions have been imposed in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Thursday, just a day before the judgment in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special CBI court. According to reports, the government was also mulling temporarily banning mobile internet services in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in case the situation deteriorates.
