Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: 22 Trains Through Punjab, Haryana Cancelled

The states of Punjab and Haryana are on edge following the court summons to Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The two states have been put on high alert amidst reports that Dera followers are stocking up on arms and ammunitions. 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana. In a fresh development, the Ministry of Railways has decided to cancel 22 trains passing through the two states.An Indian Railways order states that the trains have been cancelled owing to the “law and order situation in Haryana” and lists 22 trains that have been cancelled. “In view of law and order situation in Haryana following trains are cancelled in above reference,” the order reads.Following is the list of trains that have been cancelled:1. 19717 Jaipur-Chandigarh Intercity Mail Express2. 19718 Chandigarh-Jaipur Intercity Mail Express3. 14888 Barmer-Kala Mail Express4. 14887 Kalka-Barmer Mail Express5. 24888 Barmer-Haridwar Link Express6. 24887 Haridwar-Barmer Link Express7. 14616 Firozpur-Chandigarh Express8. 14613 Chandigarh-Firozpur Express9. 14095 Himalayan Queen (Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Kalka)/ 14795 Ekta Express (Bhiwani-Kalka)10. 14096 Himalayan Queen (Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Kalka)/ 14796 Ekta Express (Kalka-Bhiwani)11. 54531 Ambala-Kalka12. 54532 Kalka-Ambala13. 54303 Delhi-Kalka passenger14. 54304 Kalka-Delhi passenger15. 74991 Ambala-Andaura passenger16. 74992 Andaura- Ambala passenger17. 54757 Ambala-Shri Ganganagar18. 54758 Shri Ganganagar-Ambala19. 54556 Bathinda-Ambala passenger20. 54557 Ambala-Patiala passenger21. 54558 Patiala-Ambala passenger22. 54551 Ambala-Bathinda passenger