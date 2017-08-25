Gurmeet Ram Rahim Verdict: 40 Duty Magistrates Appointed in Gurugram
Fearing trouble by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers , especially if the CBI court's verdict goes against Ram Rahim, thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed in sensitive areas across Punjab and Haryana.
Supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh rest as they gather near a stadium in Panchkula in Haryana on August 24, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Ajay Verma)
Gurugram: Forty duty magistrates were appointed in Gurugram on Thursday to deal with any situation that may follow the CBI court's verdict on the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula in Haryana will announce its verdict on Friday.
Adequate numbers of police personnel have been deployed in different parts of Gurgaon, home to nearly 25 lakh people, MNCs, BPOs and automobile manufacturing hubs.
The authorities also formed a number of Peace Keeping Committees to monitor the situation in the rural areas of Gurugram.
He said the number of followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief were less in Gurugram compared to other parts of Haryana but precautionary measures have been taken.
The sect chief, who has lakhs of followers in Punjab and Haryana, has been accused by a former female follower of raping her in the sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda campus on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana, 260 km from Chandigarh.
