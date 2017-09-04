Gurmeet Ram Rahim Wants to Meet Honeypreet in Rohtak Jail

Not just Haryana Police, jailed Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is also looking for Honeypreet, his adopted daughter. Her name features in a list of 10, given by Ram Rahim to Rohtak jail authorities as visitors he wants to have.The list also includes his other daughters, two sons-in-law, son, daughter in law, his mother and two Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries including chairperson of the Dera Vipassana Insan.Rohtak jail authorities have forwarded the list to Sirsa Police for verification. However, sources say none of his family members have gone to the police station yet, to get themselves verified for the jail visit.Honeypreet, meanwhile, continues to be on the run. She was last spotted in Rohtak on August 25, when Ram Rahim was being flown out of Panchkula.The police suspect her involvement in Ram Rahim’s escape plan from the Panchkula court premises and also in the violence and arson that ensued soon after his conviction.