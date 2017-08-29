Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Son Jasmeet Insan to Lead Dera Sacha Sauda

: A day after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years for raping two of his women followers, his son Jasmeet Insan was on Tuesday appointed the administrator of the sect.The spiritual leader was pronounced guilty in a case filed in 2002 on the basis of anonymous letters written to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by the two sadhvis.Breaking from tradition, Jasmeet was appointed Gurmeet's successor, an unprecedented move as the sect had never seen a head from the immediate family of the Dera chief.Jasmeet is a businessman and is married to Punjab Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi’s daughter. Various reports have suggested that Jasmeet was declared the heir to his father’s throne in 2007, after the latter was chargesheeted by the CBI in rape and murder cases.Speculation was rife that Dera chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Singh, considered very close to Gurmeet, could be handed over the reins of a sect, whose following runs in crores.Honeypreet, who is in her thirties, had accompanied Ram Rahim when he was brought to the Special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of verdict on Friday.Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa has a sprawling compound which also houses a multi-specialty hospital, a stadium, a bevy of luxury vehicles. Since the organisation is listed as an NGO, it is exempt from taxes under Income Tax Act’s Section 10(23).Other than acres of immovable assets spread across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, the outfit also boasts of strong political connections.