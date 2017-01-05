Guru Gobind Singh's Bravery Etched in Every Indian's Heart: PM Modi
Prakash Parv celebrations at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Image: Facebook)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Guru Gobind Singh's bravery is etched in the heart of every Indian.
"Guru Gobind Singhji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge. His bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian," Modi said before leaving for Patna to participate in the Prakash Parv commemorating the 350th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru.
The Prime Minister added: "Guru Gobind Singhji's entire life was devoted to serving people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.
Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh guru.
