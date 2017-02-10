Gurugram: The latest CCTV footage of the daring day light robbery at the Gurugram office of Mannapuram Finance shows how the suspects barged into the office and attacked and terrorised customers there on Thursday.

In the footage, accessed by CNN-News18, suspects can be seen entering the Mannapuram office.

A group of seven to eight armed robbers walk up the stairs and then wait for the guard to open up the locked gate.

Then one customer suddenly arrives and the robbers look like they might postpone their plan. But that moment, the guard opens up the gate and they go ahead with their plan and drag in that customer with them as well.

Inside, they are seen beating mercilessly everyone who comes in their way. At one point, the burglars also thrash a man who is accompanied by a kid.

The recent incident has exposed Manappuram's claim that they have stringent safety mechanism in place protecting people's assets.

The gang looted 33 kg of gold and Rs 8 lakh cash. The robbery took place at the busy New Railway Road area in Gurugram. The total loss to the company is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.