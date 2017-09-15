Gurugram Woman Caught Slapping Army Jawans in Viral Video, Arrested

A 44-year-old woman was on Friday arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing two Army men in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj after a video of the incident went viral on social media sites. The accused, Smriti Kalra, was granted bail soon after by a metropolitan magistrate.Police said the incident took place on September 9 but was reported on September 13 after which the woman was arrested.In the police complaint, an Army subedar said he was going in a military truck to drop off five colleagues at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station when the woman, driving an Indica car overtook them near the Rajokri flyover. He alleged that the car was being driven in a zig-zag manner and Kalra refused to give them way.When the traffic came to a halt and the army constable driving the truck walked up to Kalra to seek an explanation, she allegedly held his collar, slapped him and hurled abuses at him. The constable came and sat back in the truck, but the episode did not end there.Kalra then went to the truck, started banging on its windows and abused the army subedar, who was sitting inside, police said.The army subedar tried to ask her about their fault but she kept abusing them. He got down to speak to her but she abused him and also slapped him a couple of times. While this was happening, a traffic jam had built up and many people were standing there. The army subedar's colleagues also got down.Realising that the situation might get out of hand, the woman got in her car and sped off. However, the army subedar had asked his colleague to do a video recording of the incident.This recording was submitted to the police on September 13. Kalra was arrested from her house in Gurugram and her car seized. Kalra, a graduate in Home Science, got married to an Army officer's son in 1995. She got a divorce in 2008 over marital issues.