DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
H-1B Visa Impact: After Infosys, Cognizant Expects to Ramp up Hiring in US
US-based firm Cognizant has over 2.61 lakh employees, with a large number of them based in India.
New Delhi: IT company Cognizant expects to "significantly" ramp up headcount in the US in a bid to woo the Trump administration that has been critical of outsourcing firms for unfairly taking jobs away from American workers.
The US-based firm has over 2.61 lakh employees, with a large number of them based in India.
While the company is hiring more locals, it is also consciously reducing its dependence on H-1B visas. Cognizant expects its visa requirements to go down further going
Cognizant President Rajeev Mehta said the company expects to significantly ramp up its US-based workforce by hiring experienced professionals in the open market as well as make more use of university, veteran, and related programmes.
He attributed the shift to be "largely in response to clients' increasing need for co-innovation and co-location". The company had hired 4,000 US citizens and residents in 2016.
ALRO READ: US Accuses TCS, Infosys And Cognizant of Violating H-1B Visa Norms
"We are shifting our workforce rapidly in the US with more US jobs and US delivery centres," Mehta said on a conference call, adding that the company would expand its footprint of delivery centres as well from the current over 20.
Over the past few months, there has been a growing sentiment of protectionism across various markets, including the US, that are seeking to safeguard jobs for locals and raising the bar for foreign workers.
"While we will still seek visas for highly specialised and skilled talent, we're reducing our dependence on these visas," Mehta added.
He said Cognizant has applied for less than half the number of visas this year compared to last year and this would go down further going forward.
ALSO READ: Infosys Plans to Hire 10,000 American Workers, Open 4 US Tech Centres
Mehta, however, did not disclose the numbers of visas applied for.
Earlier this week, Infosys announced that it would hire 10,000 Americans over the next two years and set up four innovation hubs.
Recommended For You
- Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- IPL 2017: McCullum, Nathu Singh Ruled Out of Tournament
- Alia Bhatt Goes Topless For Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot, See Pic