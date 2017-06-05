H1-B Visa Curb a Concern, Talks on With US, Says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, on Monday, said the United States’ curb on approving H1-B visas was a concern for India.

Addressing the annual MEA press conference, Swaraj said Indian authorities were in touch with the Congress. “It is a matter of concern. We are talking to members of the Congress. Efforts are on to make sure the Trump administration’s move doesn’t impact Indians,” she said.

She was, however, critical of US President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, claiming that India was given undue preference.

“If somebody says we signed the Paris deal under influence of money, it is totally wrong. We did not sign the agreement under any pressure or influence of money,” said the external affairs minister, adding that India, US ties were of mutual benefit under the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop its "abuse" and ensure that the visas are given to the 'most- skilled or highest paid' petitioners, a decision that would impact India's $150 billion IT industry.