Had a Warm Conversation With Trump, PM Modi Tweets Post Phone Call

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone late on Tuesday evening and also invited him to India.

PM also tweeted that both will work closely to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017

The PM also discussed with Trump the security situation in South and Central Asia during their conversation and resolved that India and US will "stand shoulder to shoulder" to fight global terrorism, the White House said.

President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017

Strengthening defence partnership was among topics that came up during their talks about furthering cooperation between the two nations, according to the White House.

Have also invited President Trump to visit India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2017

"Trump emphasised that the United States considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," the White House said.

The call took place shortly after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee cleared the first phase of the appointment process for Nikkai Haley to become the US ambassdor to the United Nations. When appointed, she would be the first Indian-American to hold a cabinet-level post in the US.

This was reflected in the fact that conversation between the leaders of the world's two greatest democracies came before Trump had talked to leaders of important allies like Britain, Germany and Japan or major powers like China and Russia since formally taking office last Friday.

During his campaign, Trump praised Modi as a "great leader" and sought a kinship of ideas with him as a "pro-growth leader" when he attended a rally organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) in New Jersey in October. He added that after his election India would have true friend in the White House.

White House said that Trump invited Modi to visit him later this year.

President Pranab Mukherjee invited Trump to visit India when he congratulated him on assuming the presidency. The real estate investor-turned-politician has visited India several times for business.

Another topic Trump and Modi discussed was strengthening the partnership in the economy, but the statement did not give any details of what they might have discussed.

Modi and Trump have parallel priorities of job creation, especially through manufacturing, and increasing investments which may appear headed for a collision.

(With IANS inputs)