Hadiya is Safe and Happy, Says NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

While on her three-day visit to Kerala, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met Hadiya a.k.a Akhila and said that the girl is "safe and happy".Sharma was speaking to the media after visiting Hadiya's home in Kottayam's TV Puram. "She is safe and has not been subject to any harassment at her house. She is eating her meals and is healthy. In fact, she is happy and has not been put under house arrest," said Sharma, while showing a picture of Hadiya she took on her phone."Hadiya will depose before the Supreme Court on November 27. Personally, I would like to call this entire incident forced conversion and not love jihad," said the NCW chairperson.During her visit, Sharma will also be meeting other families including Bindu, the mother of Fathima alias Nimisha. Fathima, who converted to Islam after marrying a Christian, is alleged to have joined ISIS.Earlier, in August, activist Rahul Eashwar met with Hadiya and recorded a video where the girl is pleading to 'get her out of the house'. "Get me out of here. Today or tomorrow, I am going to die. I am sure about this. My father is getting angry, I can make out. He pushes me, stamps at me," Hadiya said in the video.Last week, after being directed by the state woman commission, the Kottayam SP had submitted a report stating that Hadiya is safe and not being attacked by anyone. The report also claimed that two woman constables are with her at all times.Hadiya has been confined to her home since the last four months after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage in May, calling it 'love jihad'. In December 2016, Hadiya who was then known as Akhila, married a Muslim man named Shafin Jahan and converted to Islam.However, her father Ashokan KM, who had taken up the his daughter's conversion to high court, had alleged that there was a "well-oiled systematic mechanism" for conversion and Islamic radicalisation.