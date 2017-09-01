Half-a-dozen Ministers May Make Way for New Faces in Cabinet Reshuffle

At least six ministers in the Union Cabinet may have to make way for a fresh lot in what is being seen as the last major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the next general elections.A major chunk of ministers who may join the cabinet is expected to be from the Hindi heartland.BJP President Amit Shah held a series of meetings on Thursday with ministers in the Union council, who could be shifted to the party organisation.A senior BJP leader called these ministers on Thursday evening, informing them that the organisation was recalling them.Skill development minister and MP from Chapra in Bihar Rajiv Pratap Rudy has put in his papers. He may be shifted to the organisation.Medium and small scale industries minister Kalraj Mishra may also have to make way for the younger lot. Mishra is well past the 75-year benchmark set by the party for holding active political position. He might be made governor, say sources in the BJP.In Western UP, Muzzafarnagar MP and minister Sanjiv Balyan may be sent to the organisation. He is likely to be replaced by another Jat leader from Western UP. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Baghpat MP Satyapal Malik is the front runner to fill in this slot.MOS Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey has already been appointed UP BJP President. He will have to resign from the council of ministers.Uma Bharti, who is in-charge of water resources ministry, may quit on health grounds. Other ministers who may be asked to take up organisational work include Faggan Singh Kulaste and Giriraj Singh.Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.Amid the talk of change, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at the India Summit of Economist magazine, said he does not expect to continue holding dual charge of finance and defence for very long."At least, I hope, not very long," he replied, chuckling when asked how long he would continue to hold dual charge.Jaitley is among the ministers holding dual charge and it is said that the reshuffle may involve lessening the burdens of such ministers.Speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will likely join the Modi Cabinet after the Bihar CM dumped Mahagathbandhan to return to the NDA fold.Sources in the Nationalist Congress Party told CNN-News18 that the party was not in any contact with the ruling dispensation at the Centre, further elaborating that they cannot be part of a government in which Shiv Sena is already present.Prime Minister leaves for China on September 3 for the BRICS meeting and the Cabinet rejig may take place before his departure on Sunday.