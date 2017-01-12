Hang the Rapists, Demands CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a pitch for capital punishment to rapists in the backdrop of rise in heinous crimes against women.

While addressing the ongoing 'Namami Devi Narmade - Seva Yatra' at Sandiya village of Hoshangabad district Chouhan on Wednesday said, "Deliberations should be made across the country for a stringent law that allows awarding death penalty to rapists. Political parties, saints and social activists should initiate action in this direction".

"A law (in this regard) should be enacted by bringing amendments in the Constitution," he said here referring to women safety in general.

Interestingly Bharatiya Janata Party patriarch Lal Krishna Advani has in the past made a similar demand in the parliament.

Madhya Pradesh remains among top states recording rape cases with 4,391 cases reported during 2015. The central Indian state was followed by Maharashtra (4,144), Rajasthan (3,644) and Uttar Pradesh (2,934), according to the 2015 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released last year in August.

“From next financial year, no liquor shop would be allowed on the banks of river Narmada,” CM Chouhan announced vowing to run de-addiction campaign across the state.

"Along with towns situated on the banks of river Narmada, the campaign will be conducted across the state," he added.

Chouhan also administered a pledge to the people for conserving Narmada.

"Life is not possible without water and Narmada has made a remarkable contribution in the development of Madhya Pradesh. Damage has been caused by felling trees on both the banks of Narmada. If this situation continues, we will not be able to see water in the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh in thenext 50 years," Chouhan said exhorting people to save the river.