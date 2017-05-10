Happy Judges Are Cutting Down on Vacations to Hear Cases, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the judiciary, saying that he was happy that judges were cutting down to vacations to hear cases.

“Happy that judges are cutting down on vacations to hear cases. It gives force to a sense of responsibility, gives new faith to people. New faith is a must for a new India,” he said during the inauguration of a seminar on Supreme Court's journey towards becoming digital court.

He launched the integrated case management system of the Supreme Court. The system will help litigants access data and retrieve information online.

“E is Easy, Effective and Environment-friendly governance, we have to implement that in our system,” Modi said.

“IT + IT = IT, Information Technology + Indian Talent = India Tomorrow,” he said, adding that the day is not far when Artificial Intelligence will drive human civilization.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar said he proposes to integrate the system with all the 24 high courts and the subordinate courts. It will help usher transparency, reduce manipulation and help the litigant know about the progress of the case on a real time basis, he said.

