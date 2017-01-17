Hardik Patel Returns to Gujarat After Six Months of Exile

Udaipur: Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Tuesday left for Gujarat after spending six months away from his home state as per the Gujarat High Court's order.

The 23-year-old leader, who had shifted base here, left for Gujarat along with his supporters in four vehicles and reached the Gujarat border without incident, SP Udaipur Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

"A local SHO and some policemen were deployed to make sure he leaves peacefully in the morning today," he said.

Patel, who was released from jail in Gujarat after nine months in confinement in July last year, had to stay outside Gujarat for six months as per Gujarat high court direction. He was staying at a former Congress MLA's residence here during this period.